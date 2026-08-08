Jahnvee, who was once Jagadhatri and Shivaay’s batchmate, has returned as their senior officer after taking over Sadhu Sir’s position. While she has feelings for Shivaay, she also remains jealous of Jagadhatri. After Jagadhatri killed Moosa, Jahnvee became determined to prove that she had crossed the line by killing him instead of arresting him.

Kanan Malhotra joins Zee TV’s Jagadhatri as Minister Aarav Patil; says, “Aarav Patil’s entry will change a lot of things”

Jahnvee approached Minister Aarav Patil and asked him to take action against Jagadhatri. However, Shivaay decided to stand by Jagadhatri and presented Aarav with her complete service record and evidence highlighting her honesty, dedication and track record as an officer. After examining the facts, Aarav refused to take action against Jagadhatri, leaving Jahnvee’s plan unsuccessful.

Talking about his entry and character, Kanan Malhotra said, “I'm thrilled to be joining Jagadhatri as Aarav Patil, a powerful and principled minister. What drew me to this character is his honesty and his strong commitment towards doing the right thing. Aarav believes in a corruption-free system and isn't someone who takes decisions based on what others say. He believes in facts and always stands by the truth.”

He further added, “Aarav Patil's entry is going to bring a big twist in the lives of Jagadhatri, Jahnvee and Shivaay. His decisions will change a lot of things, and viewers will see new equations, hidden truths coming out and many unexpected turns in the story.”

With Jahnvee now determined to separate Shivaay and Jagadhatri, it remains to be seen whether she succeeds or whether the latest developments bring the two closer. Viewers will also see how Aarav’s decisions affect the equation between the three characters.