The devastating floods in Assam continue to leave several people in need of immediate assistance, with affected communities facing challenges in accessing essential supplies and basic necessities. Amid the ongoing crisis, actor Sharad Kelkar has stepped forward to extend financial support to those impacted by the floods.

Sharad Kelkar provides financial assistance to Assam flood victims

Kelkar has joined a number of celebrities who have come forward to support relief efforts in Assam. His contribution comes at a time when flood-hit areas require urgent aid, including food, mattresses, sanitation supplies and evacuation assistance. The actor's financial contribution is aimed at supporting relief measures and providing assistance to those struggling due to the severe situation.

The floods have caused widespread concern, with visuals from affected areas circulating across social media platforms. The images and videos have highlighted the difficult circumstances faced by people in several parts of the state. As the situation continues to demand attention, efforts from individuals and organisations are helping provide much-needed support to affected communities.

Along with extending financial assistance, celebrities and public figures have also been urging people to contribute towards relief efforts. Such appeals are intended to encourage more people to come forward and support those affected by the natural disaster.

The situation in Assam remains a matter of concern, with the need for essential supplies and assistance continuing. While contributions from individuals such as Sharad Kelkar are helping strengthen relief efforts, the larger recovery process is expected to require sustained support.

The mission is far from over, but the momentum continues as relief initiatives remain focused on helping flood victims and providing them with essential assistance during this difficult period.

Also Read : Sharad Kelkar recalls what made Srikanth special as the film wins the National Award

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