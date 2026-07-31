After impressing audiences with her performance in Brown and her stint on India's Best Dancer Season 5, Karisma Kapoor is taking on a new television role. The actor has joined Fevicreate Idea Labs Season 3 as a judge for the competition's grand finale, where she will mentor and celebrate some of India's most creative young minds.

Karisma Kapoor joins Fevicreate Idea Labs season 3 as judge

The four-episode finale will air over two weekends starting tomorrow on Nickelodeon and JioHotstar.

The competition received more than 3 lakh applications, with only 12 finalists making it to the grand finale. The finalists have been shortlisted across two age groups, 5 to 8 years and 9 to 14 years, and will present innovative ideas centred on art, science and well-being.

As part of the judging panel, Karisma will encourage participants to think creatively while celebrating originality, curiosity and problem-solving.

While Karisma has long been associated with hit films, dance and glamour, her latest television appearance highlights another dimension of her career. The actor's role on Fevicreate Idea Labs Season 3 focuses on mentorship, allowing her to connect with children through encouragement, empathy and meaningful interactions.

The show also marks another addition to Karisma's growing television journey following the success of Brown and India's Best Dancer Season 5. As a National Award-winning actor and a mother, she brings a unique perspective to a platform that celebrates creativity and innovation among children.

Karisma Kapoor on inspiring young creators

Sharing her experience on the show, Karisma said she was inspired by the imagination and curiosity displayed by the young contestants: "What I loved most about Fevicreate Idea Labs was that it celebrates something every child naturally has, curiosity and imagination. We often associate judging with performance, but here it was about listening to ideas, understanding how young minds think and encouraging them to dream a little bigger."

She added that spending time with the contestants was a rewarding experience: "Spending time with these children was genuinely inspiring because they look at the world with such honesty and originality. As someone who is a mother myself, I found that especially meaningful, and I hope every child watching feels encouraged to keep creating, asking questions and believing in their ideas."

With Fevicreate Idea Labs Season 3, Karisma Kapoor continues to diversify her television presence, balancing entertainment with projects that encourage learning, creativity and innovation among the next generation.

Also Read: Suneel Darshan says Twinkle Khanna was “not the right choice” for Mela, feels Karisma Kapoor could have made it a superhit

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