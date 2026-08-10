Abishek S. Vyas on using AI in filmmaking, “If AI is used to replace emotions in a film, it will take away the charm”

AI is everywhere right now. In boardrooms, in post-production suites, in the way scripts are being developed and films are being marketed. And the entertainment industry, like every other, is trying to figure out what it means. Abishek S. Vyas has an answer. He's not dismissing the technology. But he knows where it ends. For him, AI is a workflow tool. It can speed things up, clean up processes, take the friction out of production.

Abishek S. Vyas on using AI in filmmaking, “If AI is used to replace emotions in a film, it will take away the charm”

“Technology will continue to reshape how we make films, but it can't replace the emotional truth that comes from human experiences,” he said. “Audiences remember stories because they connect with them emotionally, not because they were created faster.”

He also added, “AI can’t replace the emotional intelligence of writers. AI can be used as an enhancing tool as far as production is considered. But if AI is used to replace emotions in the film, that will take away the charm.”

And that part of storytelling is what Abishek Vyas is intent on protecting. He explains that he is not resistant to change. He's simply watching the technology closely and thinking about how it fits into the way he works. But there's a part of filmmaking that no tool gets to touch. The empathy. The specificity of a human moment. The thing that makes someone watch a scene and feel like it was made for them, that the story was lived in. That doesn't come from a model trained on data. It comes from a person who's lived something, felt something, and found a way to put it on screen.

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