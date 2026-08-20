Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has responded sharply to Baba Ramdev after the yoga guru criticised her recent remarks about some young women and protesters. The exchange began after Kangana described certain sections of the younger generation as ‘generation gutter’, drawing criticism for the statement.

Kangana Ranaut responds to Baba Ramdev’s ‘corrupted mind’ remark; says, “Don’t daydream about my jawani”

At a recent event, Baba Ramdev was reportedly asked about Kangana’s remarks. Questioning her background and upbringing, he criticised her comments and said they reflected a “corrupted mind”. Ramdev said, "What was her childhood like? What was her youth like? What were her past accomplishments like? I don't want to talk about such people. Calling the youth ‘generation gutter’ is a sign of a corrupted mind."

Kangana has now reacted to Ramdev’s comments through her Instagram Stories. Taking a dig at him, she wrote, “Baba ji don't day dream about my jawani or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. Atleast mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi for false/fraud efficacy claims (I never got scolded by the Supreme Court) based on hard facts not some gossip or assumptions.”

She further added, “So don't give me character lessons. Tumse toh bahut zyada behtar hai mera character (My character is far better than yours), no fraud detected here.”

Kangana’s reference to the Supreme Court relates to the 2024 misleading advertisements case involving Baba Ramdev and Patanjali managing director Acharya Balkrishna. The Supreme Court had summoned them after Patanjali was accused of violating an earlier order restricting advertisements that claimed to cure diseases and criticised modern medicine.

Ramdev subsequently issued an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court over the violation.

Kangana had earlier clarified that her ‘generation gutter’ remark was not directed at all young people or women. She said she was specifically referring to “some people or some women” while commenting on protests surrounding the NEET-UG paper leak at Jantar Mantar.

The latest exchange between Kangana and Ramdev has added another chapter to the controversy surrounding her remarks and the criticism they received.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi temples in Mumbai, shares pictures

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