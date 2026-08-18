Actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut visited Mumbai’s Shree Siddhivinayak Temple and Mumba Devi Temple on Tuesday. She shared pictures and updates from the visits on her social media.

Kangana Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi temples in Mumbai, shares pictures

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ranaut wrote, “Aaj Mumbai ke Raja Shree Siddhivinayak ji aur Mumbai ki Mata Shri Mumba.”

For the temple visit, Ranaut wore a red-orange silk saree, styled with a matching pallu covering her head. She accessorised the look with a gajra arranged around her bun and jhumkas.

The visit comes as Ranaut continues to balance her public life with her acting career. She was most recently seen in the political drama Emergency (2025) and in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, a film that recounts the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Ranaut has also wrapped work on Queen 2, in which she reprises her role as Rani, the character she first played in the 2014 film Queen. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the original film followed Rani Mehra, a sheltered young woman from Delhi whose fiancé calls off their wedding, prompting her to embark on her honeymoon alone. As Rani travels through Europe, she gains confidence, embraces independence and rediscovers herself.

Queen featured Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko and Jeffrey Ho, and was produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, with music composed by Amit Trivedi.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut urges younger generation to watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: “It is important for them to understand that real heroism can exist in ordinary circumstances”

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