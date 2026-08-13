Jr NTR has shared an update on his health after undergoing shoulder surgery at KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad. The actor took to social media to thank his fans, friends and family for their prayers and support following the procedure.

Jr NTR shares health update after shoulder surgery: “The surgery was successful, I’m doing well”

Jr NTR underwent an arthroscopic shoulder surgery on August 12 after sustaining an injury on July 27, 2026. Following the injury, doctors had advised him to take complete rest for six to eight weeks. While some reports claimed that the injury may have occurred during an activity, others linked it to the shoot of his upcoming film Dragon. However, his team has not officially confirmed the circumstances surrounding the injury.

Sharing his health update on X, Jr NTR expressed gratitude for the support he received from fans. He wrote, "I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you." The actor further assured everyone about his recovery, saying, "The surgery was successful and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS."

He also thanked those closest to him and his followers for standing by him during the recovery period. "To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!" he wrote.

According to a bulletin issued by KIMS Hospital, the procedure was successfully performed by a team of orthopaedic surgeons led by Dr RA Purnachandra Tejaswi, Dr Nithin Bejjanki, Dr Madhusudan Rao and Dr Srinivas Rao Surapaneni.

Jr NTR is now expected to begin rehabilitation following the surgery. Reports suggest that while he has been advised to rest for six to eight weeks, it could take around two to three months for him to return to his normal activities.

Soon after his post, fans flooded the comments with wishes for his speedy recovery. Messages including "Take Care Anna We Always With You. Jai NTR." and "Get well soon anna." reflected the support being extended to the actor as he recuperates.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Pritam And Pedro actor Shruti Marathe recalls working with Jr NTR in Devara: “I made a conscious effort not to be star-struck…we spoke about Telugu and Marathi film industries”

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