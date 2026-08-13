REVEALED: More than 40 years before Shah Rukh Khan created history with Pathaan, Yash Chopra had planned Pathan; was shelved due to the Afghan-Russia conflict

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning comeback with Pathaan, which proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. It was produced by Yash Raj Films, the company founded by Yash Chopra. Interestingly, nearly 40 years before Pathaan’s release, Yash Chopra was also going to make a film called Pathan. Director-producer Umesh Mehra opened up on this aspect while speaking to Kiran Juneja on DD Urdu’s chat show Guftgoo.

REVEALED: More than 40 years before Shah Rukh Khan created history with Pathaan, Yash Chopra had planned Pathan; was shelved due to the Afghan-Russia conflict

Umesh Mehra said, “We got a proposal to screen Russian films in our theatres. Russian films generally didn’t work in India. But my father, F C Mehra, decided to screen them, and that helped us form a bond with the Russians. They then invited all of us to the Tashkent Film Festival. Raj Kapoor used to attend it frequently as he was very famous there.”

He added, “This was a time when my father was planning 2-3 co-productions with Russians. One film was Pathan; I still have its script. That title rights now rest with Yash Raj Films. Interestingly, it was Yash Chopra who was going to make Pathan! It was going to be made with a huge star cast. The other film we were planning was Mirza Ghalib. It was written by Gulzar and he was also going to be its director.”

Umesh Mehra continued, “This was the time when a conflict broke out between Afghanistan and Russia. Hence, Pathan was shelved. Mirza Ghalib also didn’t materialize as it was a poetry-driven film and you can’t make such a movie in two languages. The Russian version would not have the same impact; the effect would have been lost in translation.”

Umesh Mehra then said, “From Tashkent, we flew to London to meet our family. We had a layover in Moscow, where we discussed the co-production plan that had fallen through. The Russian team asked us if we had any other stories. Suddenly, my father said, ‘How about we make a film on Alibaba and the Forty Thieves?’ Everyone liked the idea. My dad was then asked, ‘But who’ll direct it?’ Without any hesitation, he pointed at me and replied, ‘He’ll direct!’ That’s how such a big, ambitious film landed in my lap.”

Alibaba Aur 40 Chor was released in 1980 and starred Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman and others.

Also Read: Umesh Mehra recalls HEARTBREAKING incident that still HAUNTS him: “A youngster saw Dilip Kumar in Qila and told his father, ‘Papa, yeh toh Shah Rukh Khan ki COPY kar raha hai’”

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