The talented and gorgeous actress, Shruti Marathe, made her presence felt with the recently re-released web series, Pritam And Pedro, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani and Vikrant Massey. Before this much-loved web series, she had also made her mark in Marathi and South cinema. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shruti opens up on this aspect of her career.

EXCLUSIVE: Pritam And Pedro actor Shruti Marathe recalls working with Jr NTR in Devara: “I made a conscious effort not to be star-struck…we spoke about Telugu and Marathi film industries”

One of her most recent appearances was in Devara (2024), in which she played the wife and mother, respectively, of Jr NTR’s dual characters. When asked how it was working with Jr NTR in the biggest film of her career, she replied, “I made a conscious effort not to be star-struck while working with the superstar in Devara, and I’m glad I managed that. Most of my scenes were with Jr NTR, and he was very supportive throughout the film. We discussed the Telugu and Marathi film industries and even talked about how my casting came about, which was an interesting conversation. Overall, it was a very positive experience.”

Shruti Marathe began her career with the Marathi film Sanai Choughade (2008). We asked her about her limited work in Bollywood and whether she would like to do more Hindi films, especially following the success of Pritam And Pedro.

Shruti answered, “I do see a difference in audience acceptance following Pritam And Pedro. I’ve worked in Marathi cinema for quite some time, and in the past couple of years I deliberately focused more on the South and Hindi industries. Fortunately, things are falling into place, and I’m hopeful of getting more good projects. At Pritam And Pedro’s premiere, it was lovely to see the photographers and media who usually cover Marathi cinema show up to cover the event. That presence felt like how they are helping bridge Marathi and Hindi audiences without losing balance.”

She signed off by saying, “Rest, my focus will always be on doing good work, whether in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu, whenever the right opportunities come along.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Marathe ECSTATIC with response to Pritam And Pedro: “My follower count climbed DRAMATICALLY, which pleasantly surprised me”

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