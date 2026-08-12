The actress looks back at the family entertainer and her experience of being part of its ensemble cast.

As Raksha Bandhan completes four years since its release, actress Sadia Khateeb has revisited her memories of working on the family entertainer. The film, which explored the bond between a brother and his sisters, remains a significant project in the actress’s journey, with Sadia recalling her experience of working alongside Akshay Kumar and the ensemble cast.

Raksha Bandhan completes 4 years: Sadia Khateeb recalls working with Akshay Kumar and cherished memories from the film

Looking back at the film, Sadia said that being part of the project gave her an opportunity to learn both professionally and personally. She also remembered the atmosphere on set and the relationships she formed during the making of the film.

“Raksha Bandhan will always hold a very special place in my heart. It has been four years since the film released, but the memories of working on it still feel so fresh. Getting the opportunity to share the screen with Akshay Kumar sir and such a wonderful ensemble was truly an enriching experience. I learnt so much during the making of the film, both as an actor and as a person. The warmth on set, the beautiful relationships we built and the memories we created are something I will always cherish,” says Sadia.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan revolved around the relationship between a brother and his four sisters, while also exploring themes of family, love and marriage. For Sadia, the film offered an opportunity to be part of a story that placed familial relationships at its centre.

The actress continues to explore different roles and projects as she progresses in her career. However, four years after the theatrical release of Raksha Bandhan, Sadia’s recollection highlights the personal memories she associates with the film and the people she worked with. She continued to maintain how it has remained to be a cherished chapter for her, particularly for the experience of working with an established actor such as Akshay Kumar and being part of a larger ensemble.

Also Read: Aanand L Rai says tailoring Raksha Bandhan for “certain section of the audience” was a blunder: “The reason for getting onto the floors was wrong”

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