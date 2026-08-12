The actor opens up about stepping back into the iconic role and how his character has changed during his absence.

Amar Upadhyay is set to return as Mihir Virani in Star Plus’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after an absence of nearly 14 weeks. His comeback marks the end of one of the show’s most discussed gaps and is expected to bring a fresh turn to the Virani family’s ongoing story.

Amar Upadhyay returns as Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after 14 weeks: “Mihir has evolved with time”

During Mihir’s absence, the Virani family has witnessed several developments, including weddings, shifting relationships and new conflicts. The dynamics at Shantiniketan have also changed, with the family moving through different circumstances. Mihir’s return will therefore see him stepping into a household that remains rooted in its familiar relationships and values but has evolved considerably since he left.

For Amar Upadhyay, returning to the role has been an emotional experience. In an interview with Times of India, the actor spoke about revisiting the character and stepping back onto the set after several weeks.

“Stepping back onto the set felt incredibly special. There is a familiarity here that is difficult to put into words. Kyunki is not just another show for me; it is a defining chapter of my life and career. Returning as Mihir brings a wonderful mix of nostalgia, excitement and gratitude. Mihir has evolved with time, just as I have. There is a greater sense of maturity in the way he looks and carries himself. But at his core, he remains the same person, deeply rooted in his family and values. What made this phase special was seeing how strongly people continued to associate Mihir with Kyunki. That kind of affection cannot be manufactured, and it has probably been the most humbling part of the entire experience,” Amar said.

Mihir’s comeback is expected to add another layer to the ongoing family drama as he reconnects with the Viranis and encounters the changes that have taken place in his absence. While his core values remain unchanged, the character will return with a more mature personality and a different perspective shaped by his time away.

Amar Upadhyay’s return also brings back one of the most recognisable characters associated with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. As the show enters this new phase, Mihir’s presence is expected to influence the family dynamics and the relationships that have developed during his absence.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi airs every day at 10:30 PM on Star Plus and is also available to stream on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Promo reveals six-year-old truth about Noina and Mihir; plot twist leaves audiences curious

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