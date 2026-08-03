Jai Hind Jai Sindh to release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu in October 2026

Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story will release in four languages, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, taking the film to audiences across different parts of the country. Produced by Sammy Nanwani under Sammy’s Entertainment and directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the film is centred on themes of love, emotion and human relationships. With the multilingual release, the makers hope to reach audiences beyond language barriers.

Jai Hind Jai Sindh to release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu in October 2026

Speaking about the decision, director Indrajit Lankesh said, “Jai Hind Jai Sindh is a story that goes beyond language. Its emotions and message are universal, and we wanted audiences across the country to experience it in their own language. Releasing the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada was a natural decision for us.”

Producer Sammy Nanwani said, “From the beginning, our vision was to make a film that could connect with people across India. A multilingual release allows us to take that vision to a much wider audience.”

The film features an ensemble cast including Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Zarina Wahab, Vikram Kochhar, Upasana Singh, Rahul Dev, Chhaya Kadam, Indira Tiwari, Amit Behl, Pooja Katyal and Ankiit Arora, alongside Gaurav Dhiingra and Akaisha Vats, who play the film’s central pair and are central to the story’s emotional arc.

Vats also has an upcoming project under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story is set to release in cinemas worldwide in October 2026, with the makers aiming to bring the story to audiences across multiple language markets simultaneously.

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More Pages: Jai Hind Jai Sindh Box Office Collection

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