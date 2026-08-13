Actor Sandeepa Dhar began her Kashmir trip with a visit to the Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing details of her visit on social media, she said the temple was the first place she wanted to see after landing in Srinagar.

Sandeepa Dhar visits Srinagar’s Shankaracharya Temple, climbs 250 steps for darshan

Perched atop the Shankaracharya Hill, the temple required Sandeepa to climb nearly 250 steps. She said the thin mountain air and the steep climb made the journey physically demanding, with her legs beginning to shake midway through. However, she added that every step was worth it once she reached the top.

At the summit, Sandeepa offered prayers at the sacred Shivling and spent time at the site. She also reflected on standing at the spot where Adi Shankaracharya is believed to have meditated centuries ago, calling it an experience filled with an energy that is difficult to put into words.

Sandeepa also shared details about the shrine. Located nearly 1,000 feet above the Kashmir Valley, the temple overlooks Srinagar and Dal Lake. It is believed to date back to around 200 BC, making it one of the oldest temples in Kashmir. The shrine takes its name from Adi Shankaracharya, who is believed to have meditated there, while historians suggest the site may originally have been a Buddhist place of worship before becoming a Hindu shrine.

Calling it her first visit to the temple, Sandeepa described the darshan as blessed and ended her note with “Om Namah Shivaya.” She is currently in Kashmir and has indicated that her journey in the valley is just beginning.

Sandeepa Dhar is preparing for the release of her upcoming Netflix series Chumbak, in which she will next be seen.

Also Read: Sandeepa Dhar shares unseen Do Deewane Seher Mein still to wish Mrunal Thakur on her birthday; says, “You made the most stunning bride”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.