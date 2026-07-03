Shilpa Shirodkar recalled meeting Amitabh Bachchan for the first time during the shoot of Hum, revealing how she forgot her dance steps after seeing the megastar.

India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Shilpa Shirodkar says she was “so scared” when she first met Amitabh Bachchan

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar recently looked back on one of the most memorable moments of her career, recalling her first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan during the shoot of the 1991 film Hum. Appearing as a special guest on the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer Season 5, the actress shared how she was overwhelmed on seeing the veteran actor for the first time.

India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Shilpa Shirodkar says she was “so scared” when she first met Amitabh Bachchan

The conversation began after contestants performed to the song Kagaz Kalam from Hum. Recalling the experience, Shilpa said the song was filmed at Fernhill Palace in Ooty, where she met Amitabh Bachchan while she was still relatively new to the film industry.

Sharing the memory, she said, "Aur yeh jo gaana tha, iss gaane ke doran maine pehli baar Amit ji ko dekha hain. Aur abhi bhi mujhe woh shot pata hain aur yaad hain. Hum log poori rehearsal kar chuke the aur suddenly sab bolne lage, 'Amit ji aa gaye, Amit ji aa gaye!' Aur maine aise hi corridor mein dekha, so there was this 6 foot something man in an electric blue overcoat with Amit ji's famous big glasses and he was walking in."

Shilpa admitted that she was so nervous that she completely forgot her choreography.

"Aur main yahan pe thandi pad gayi thi. I had forgotten my step, main sab bhul chuki thi and haath matlab literally paseene paseene hogaye," she recalled.

She further shared that Amitabh Bachchan immediately greeted her warmly and courteously, an interaction she still remembers. "And there was Amit ji walking in and he comes and he says, 'Hello, I'm Amitabh Bachchan.' Aur main, I was so scared, so scared! But this was the song where I met the love of my life for the first time," she said.

Released in 1991, Hum starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Shilpa Shirodkar, Deepa Sahi and Danny Denzongpa. Directed by Mukul S. Anand, the film went on to become one of the biggest commercial successes of its time, with songs like Kagaz Kalam continuing to remain popular among audiences.

Shilpa's recollection will be featured in the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer Season 5, where she appears as a special guest alongside the judges, offering viewers a glimpse into memorable moments from her film journey.

Also Read: India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Ameesha Patel reveals Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai fans threatened to slit their wrists if she didn’t marry Hrithik Roshan

More Pages: Hum Box Office Collection

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