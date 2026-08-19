Karisma Kapoor and choreographer Geeta Kapur recently revisited their long-standing association during an episode of India’s Best Dancer Season 5. The two shared memories from the early days of their careers, including their first meeting on the sets of Dil To Pagal Hai and their experiences working together on stage shows. Recalling their first interaction, Geeta said she met Karisma in 1996, when she was beginning her career as an assistant choreographer. Karisma, meanwhile, was already an established actor and was shooting for Dil To Pagal Hai.

India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Karisma Kapoor recalls Geeta Kapur giving her a “Michael Jackson” dance routine

“1996 mein aap jab ye film ke liye shooting kar rahi thi, Dil To Pagal Hai, tab meri nayi nayi shuruaat hui thi as an assistant choreographer aur aap gaana kar rahi thi 'Pyaar Kar' ka sequence tha and that was the first time I saw you,” Geeta recalled.

She also remembered Karisma's appearance from that day and the way the actor treated her despite being a major star at the time. “Main pehli baar aapse roobaroo hui thi and I thought you were gorgeous; you still are. Aap tab tak already established badi star thi, but you treated me with a lot of love and a lot of respect,” she said. Geeta added that she still remembers Karisma wearing a light blue gown during their first meeting.

Karisma recalls Geeta's tough dance rehearsals

Karisma also had her own memories of working with Geeta, particularly during stage shows. “Main bhi ek cheez kehna chahungi, though me and Geeta didn't get a chance to do a film, humne film nahi ki, lekin humne kaafi shows kiye the and Geeta was there full on,” Karisma said.

The actor then recalled Geeta giving her a particularly challenging dance routine while other performers were given simpler steps. “She showed me the dance, I was like, 'Arey arey arey, ye kya ho raha hain?' Sorry, par baaki ke artists easy easy, simple steps kar rahe the aur aisa kuch kar rahe the, aur mujhe kuch I don't know kya Michael Jackson ka step diya gaya tha,” Karisma recalled.

She said she questioned Geeta about the difficult choreography, but the choreographer remained confident in her abilities. “I said, Geeta, what is this? This is not fair. Everybody else you're giving easy steps but Geeta told me you can do it,” she added.

Karisma recalls National Award moment

During the conversation, Karisma also shared an anecdote surrounding her National Film Award win for Dil To Pagal Hai. She recalled being in Calgary, Canada, for a show when she received a surprising call early in the morning.

According to Karisma, her co-star Tabu called her from India to share the news before filmmaker Yash Chopra had spoken to her about the honour. The actor's recollection highlighted the camaraderie she shared with her co-stars and colleagues during that phase of her career.

The conversation between Karisma and Geeta offered a glimpse into their relationship beyond their professional association, with both recalling moments from a period that played an important role in their respective journeys.

India’s Best Dancer Season 5 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Shilpa Shirodkar says she was “so scared” when she first met Amitabh Bachchan

More Pages: Dil To Pagal Hai Box Office Collection

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