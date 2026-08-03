Punjabi singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has contributed Rs 5 lakhs from his personal funds towards emergency relief efforts for flood-affected communities in Upper Assam. The contribution has been channelled through digital creator Dimpu Baruah, who is currently leading on-ground relief operations in some of the state's worst-hit regions.

Guru Randhawa donates Rs 5 lakhs for Assam flood relief, urges Indians to “support the recovery”

The donation comes as Assam continues to recover from devastating floods. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the floods had claimed 82 lives as of August 2, 2026, while around 1.78 lakh people remained affected across seven districts.

Guru Randhawa appeals for nationwide support for Assam

Speaking about the humanitarian crisis, Guru Randhawa urged people across the country to extend support to those impacted by the floods: "The devastation in Assam is heartbreaking, and we cannot let our brothers and sisters fight this crisis alone. While rescue teams and administrative authorities are doing their best, I appeal to everyone nationwide to pitch in and support the recovery."

His contribution will support relief initiatives being coordinated through the Hello Life Foundation, led by Dimpu Baruah and his team. The organisation has reportedly raised more than ₹16.64 lakh through public donations and plans to visit flood-affected areas in mid-August to distribute cash assistance, food, clothing, medical supplies and other essential items directly to affected families.

Continuing a history of humanitarian work

Guru Randhawa has previously been involved in several relief initiatives across the country. During the 2025 Punjab floods, he established relief camps in Dera Baba Nanak and Dharowali, where he helped provide cattle feed, financed the reconstruction of damaged homes and distributed wheat seeds to farmers affected by the disaster.

Earlier, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer contributed ₹20 lakh from his personal savings to the PM-CARES Fund. He has also supported initiatives focused on student education and youth welfare over the years.

Part of a wider relief initiative

Guru Randhawa's contribution is part of a broader nationwide effort to support Assam's flood-hit communities. Several public figures, including Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Ananya Birla, Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda, CarryMinati, Gautam Adani, Sajjan Jindal, Badruddin Ajmal, Triggered Insaan and Aaryan Kelvin, have also extended monetary assistance and essential supplies to aid recovery efforts in the state.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan donates Rs. 1 crore to Assam flood relief fund, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks actor

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