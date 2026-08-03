Zee TV's Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, starring Sheizaan Khan (Siddhu) and Amandeep Sidhu (Sneha) in lead roles, has stood apart for celebrating relationships that go beyond the conventional. The show spotlights a rare bond of female friendships. The show has carved a niche for itself through the heartfelt friendship between Ganga Mai (Shubhangi Latkar) and Durgawati (Indira Krishna). Despite being complete opposites, the two women have always chosen trust, respect, and unwavering support over misunderstandings, making their bond one of the show's most loved relationships. Reflecting on the same, Shubhangi Latkar and Indira Krishna reflected on bringing this portrayal of female friendship to life.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan stars Indira Krishna and Shubhangi Latkar celebrate the rare beauty of female friendship

Shubhangi Latkar shared, “What I truly love about Ganga Mai and Durgawati’s bond is that they are complete opposites, yet they complement each other beautifully. While Durgawati is fearless, outspoken, and never hesitates to speak her mind, Ganga Mai is calm, innocent and believes in handling every situation with patience and compassion. Television has always celebrated relationships like love and family, but friendships, especially between two women are rarely explored with such depth. Despite having every reason to misunderstand one another, Ganga Mai and Durgawati choose trust over doubt and stand by each other through every challenge. I feel grateful to be part of a story that beautifully celebrates the strength and warmth of female friendship, and I hope audiences continue to cherish this special bond.”

Indira Krishna, added, “I have always felt that Durgawati is one of the most layered characters when it comes to relationships. While Ganga is innocent and hardworking, Durgawati represents the spirit of today's woman – fearless, outspoken and unafraid to voice her opinions. What makes her bond with Ganga so special is that, despite their differences, they have always chosen to stand by each other. Durgawati fights for Ganga's rights as fiercely as she would for her own, and Ganga's unwavering faith in her makes this friendship truly special. At this stage of Durgawati's life, this bond has become bigger than many of her other relationships, and that's the beauty of her character.”

In the upcoming episodes, Ganga Mai and Durgawati finally prove that Durgawati was never the mastermind behind the attempt on Ganga Mai's life. Realising her mistake, Sneha apologises to Durgawati for doubting her. But will this apology be enough to heal old wounds? Viewers will now witness Sneha's heartfelt efforts to regain Durgawati's trust and find a place in her heart once again.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan airs everyday on Zee TV at 9 pm.

Also Read: Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan completes 300 episodes; Sheizaan Khan and Amandeep Sidhu thank fans

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