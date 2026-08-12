Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has opened up about his nearly decade-long absence from the Indian music industry, reflecting on the restrictions placed on Pakistani artistes in India and how the ban influenced his musical journey. In a recent conversation with Kris Fade on his YouTube channel, the singer also addressed his continued connection with Indian fans, who continue to listen to his music despite the restrictions.

Atif Aslam misses his Indian fans after 10 years ban; says, “I don’t miss working over there, but I miss you guys”

Atif said it has been almost 10 years since he was banned from working in India following the decision to restrict Pakistani artistes from the country. “It’s been almost 10 years since I was banned in India. That was the decision of the Indian government; they decided to ban artistes from Pakistan. Indian artistes are also banned in Pakistan now. For the past 10 years, I haven’t done a song there,” he said.

The singer also revealed that his Indian fans have continued to find ways to access his music. “My fans are listening over VPN and they burn the CDs and give them to people. Not that I appreciate piracy, but music will reach wherever it has to reach,” Atif said.

Addressing his Indian listeners directly, Atif said that while he does not miss working in India, he does miss his fans there. “Don’t feel bad about it, don’t feel sad about it. I always wanted to tell you that I miss you guys. I don’t miss working over there, but I miss you guys,” he said.

He also credited his experience in playback singing with helping him discover his own musical identity. Atif explained that had the ban not happened, he may not have explored his abilities in the same way. “I have learnt a lot from playback singing and if this ban didn’t happen, I think I would be unable to make my own music,” he said. “I thank you guys for that as well. I thank those who have banned me as well, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to explore myself.”

Pakistani artistes faced restrictions in India in 2016 after tensions escalated following the Uri terror attack. The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution asking its members not to hire Pakistani artistes and technicians until relations between the two countries improved. Further restrictions followed in 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack.

Atif remains one of the most popular Pakistani singers among Indian audiences. His Bollywood journey began with ‘Aadat’ in Kalyug, followed by songs such as ‘Woh Lamhe’, ‘Tere Bin’, ‘Pehli Nazar Mein’, ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’, ‘Jeene Laga Hoon’, ‘Be Intehaan’, ‘Jeena Jeena’ and ‘Tere Sang Yaara’. His work has also earned him multiple Filmfare nominations for Best Male Playback Singer.

Also Read : Atif Aslam to kick off 13-city North America tour, Borderless 2025, this September

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