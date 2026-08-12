Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, directed by Ankit Sakhiya, will begin streaming on ShemarooMe from August 13, 2026, marking the film's digital premiere.

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate to stream on ShemarooMe from August 13 after Rs. 100 crores box office success

The film became the first Gujarati movie to cross the Rs. 100 crores mark at the worldwide box office. Its narrative, centred on themes of faith, hope and redemption, contributed to its reception among audiences, alongside its performances and its portrayal of Gujarati values.

Actor Shruhad Goswami, who played Lord Krishna, said, “When we started this journey, none of us could have imagined the incredible love that Laalo would receive. Seeing the film create history at the box office and become a celebration for Gujarati cinema has been truly overwhelming. The collections genuinely surprised all of us, but what touched me even more was the emotional connection audiences formed with the story. I am delighted that Laalo is now coming to ShemarooMe, making it possible for families everywhere to experience this journey together and for many to relive the emotions that made the film so special.”

The film stars Karan Joshi, Shruhad Goswami, Reeva Rachh and Mishty Kadecha. It reflects Gujarati culture, language and values, and drew audience response through word of mouth following its theatrical release. Its digital premiere gives audiences who missed the theatrical run an opportunity to watch it.

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is available on ShemarooMe, which features a Gujarati entertainment library, starting August 13, 2026. The platform allows audiences in India and abroad to stream the film at their convenience.

Also Read: Shruhad Goswami on playing Lord Krishna in Laalo, “People are touching my feet, their gaze is such that they cry”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.