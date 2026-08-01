In an industry where trends change almost every season, Taapsee Pannu has always stayed true to her own sense of style. Whether it's on the red carpet, at promotions, or magazine shoots, she consistently chooses looks that reflect her personality that is, elegant, experimental, and effortlessly confident. On her birthday, here's a look at seven times Taapsee proved that personal style always outshines passing trends.

5 times birthday girl Taapsee Pannu proved confidence is the ultimate fashion statement

1. Black Sequinned Saree

Taapsee brought old-Hollywood glamour to life in a black sequinned off-shoulder gown featuring sheer floral detailing. Paired with opera gloves, layered gold chains, and a striking emerald pendant, the look felt elegant, dramatic, and effortlessly timeless.

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2. Edgy Monochrome Drape

Taapsee stuns in a structured black saree featuring a bold, glossy corset-style belt. The zebra-print bodice adds a fierce, modern touch, while the sleek scarf-style neck drape transforms the traditional attire into a high-fashion, avant-garde ensemble.

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3. Structured Tailoring with Sheer Layers

Blending power dressing with contemporary fashion, Taapsee paired wide-legged black trousers and a sculptural cropped jacket with a sheer floral high-neck top. Finished with voluminous curls and deep-toned makeup, the look showcased her fearless approach to modern, experimental style.

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4. Bronze Goddess

Exuding sophisticated warmth, this look features a bronze saree paired with a meticulously embellished corset. The fluid drape highlights her silhouette, while the minimalist jewelry and soft, flowing hair create an ethereal, red-carpet-ready aesthetic that feels timeless.

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5. Metallic Sculpted Gown

Pushing the boundaries of design, Taapsee wears a black gown-saree accented by a dramatic rose-gold metallic sash. The architectural fold of the fabric creates a stunning visual flow, merging the grace of a saree with the power of modern tailoring.

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Taapsee’s ability to experiment with textures, belts, and unconventional silhouettes ensures her style remains etched in the digital hall of fame. She continues to prove that fashion is about breaking rules while staying rooted in elegance. On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in the highly anticipated action-thriller, Gandhari.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu on choosing scripts beyond box office potential: “I take that leap of faith”

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