Nagarjuna has heaped praise on the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, describing it as “brilliant” while noting the weight of expectations that trailers now carry with audiences.

Nagarjuna praises Ramayana: Part 1 trailer; says, “I really liked Yash and Ranbir Kapoor”

Speaking to Variety India, the actor singled out the performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash from the trailer. “I think it was brilliant. I really liked Yash and Ranbir,” he said.

Nagarjuna also spoke about why trailers have become such a decisive factor for viewers today. “As far as people’s expectations are concerned, it is only natural. Whether it's an Indian, Hollywood or Korean film, you look at the trailer first and figure out whether it is something that you actually want to watch. So, trailers have become very important. And they make a lot of difference to the opening of any film,” he said.

Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is the first installment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. It is set to release in Indian theatres on November 8, coinciding with the Diwali weekend, while international markets will get the film two days earlier, on November 6.

Nagarjuna is currently seen on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10. He previously shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, in which he played Anish Shetty, an artist and archaeologist who is a key member of the secret society Brahmansh.

Also Read: BREAKING: Ramayana’s UNIQUE release strategy REVEALED; Namit Malhotra confirms international release on November 6; India to witness the epic on Diwali, November 8

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