Actor Mona Singh had an extensive line-up of releases in 2026, spanning Happy Patel, Ma Ka Sum, Kohrra Season 2, Border 2, and Pritam Pedro, with each project reflecting a different aspect of her work.

Mona Singh on choosing diverse roles; says,”I kept waiting for the right script”

Reflecting on her journey, Mona said, “I have never thought in my life that this won’t happen. There is nothing that is impossible. If I had given up, I wouldn’t be standing in front of you today, honestly. I just kept going, I stayed consistent, I kept waiting, not for the next script but for the right script. I think that’s why all my releases look so different. They look like a curated collection, not a random pile of work... no, I have done the right work.”

Her words reflect the choices that have shaped her career, where patience, conviction and consistency have taken precedence over simply staying busy.

Explaining what defines the “right script” for her, Mona said, “Something that I have never done before as an actor, as a woman. I expect myself to take on challenges that I have never done before. I don’t want a woman to be kept only as the moral compass... or to be just the relatable next-door girl... or simply a good mother. Is she driving the script? Is she taking the narrative forward? Are her ambitions and her resilience being celebrated in the script? That’s what I look for.”

Her choices continue to favour layered, progressive female characters who lead stories instead of merely existing within them. She was last seen in the cybercrime comedy-thriller series Pritam Pedro, which is currently streaming exclusively on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Tusshar Kapoor recalls pressure of being a star kid: “Go to parties, be in the news”

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