EXCLUSIVE: Deepak Tijori makes SHOCKING claim: “Multiplex team told me, ‘We can lose our jobs if we give prime time show to your film’”; recalls Oops vs Hungama and Fareb vs Dus clash, “Back then, we NEVER had a problem getting screens”

Last week, Bollywood Hungama reported that Deepak Tijori had complained about shows of his Gujarati film Get Set Go being removed despite the film performing well. He further alleged that this was done to accommodate Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2. Following our report, the issue was picked up by several other media outlets. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the veteran actor-filmmaker spoke at length about the controversy, the challenges faced by Gujarati films in securing screens and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Deepak Tijori makes SHOCKING claim: “Multiplex team told me, ‘We can lose our jobs if we give prime time show to your film’”; recalls Oops vs Hungama and Fareb vs Dus clash, “Back then, we NEVER had a problem getting screens”

After you raised your voice, how has the Gujarati industry reacted? Did other Gujarati filmmakers also reach out to you?

Yes. Most Gujarati filmmakers have gone through this ordeal. They have now started talking about it as well. Vaishal Shah, who has made several films along with Anand Pandit, has also spoken about it. He reiterated how important it was to raise our voice. Producer Abhilash Ghoda, too, echoed our sentiments. Rakeshbhai Patel, the owner of Wide Angle multiplex, also supported us, and so did the owner of Connplex. They are all in our favour.

These theatres get bullied by the national chains. They are now seriously considering speaking to the government and asking for a rule whereby cinemas are required to compulsorily play Gujarati films, just as it is done in Maharashtra for Marathi films. I am hopeful that something will come out of it.

Now that Toxic has been released, the situation will get even worse. God knows what would happen to the Gujarati film Tom & Cherry, which releases this Friday (August 28).

In short, we just don’t get screens. It’s like we are making Gujarati films for just one week! How can you make money in one week? It’s a joke!

Did raising your voice help you get more screens?

Yes, it had an impact. For instance, Connplex and Wide Angle owners immediately supported us. Connplex brought back our film in some centres. Wide Angle, too, played our show, though they got into a tough situation. Yet, they said, ‘Deepak bhai, we have liked your film and would love to showcase it’.

Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan, with whom you have had a long association. Did you talk to him and apprise him of the situation?

No. Unko bolke faayda nahin hai. These are the power games played not by the producers but the distributors and national chains. National chains waale boss hai. They straight away make it clear that ‘Hum log ko jo mahine mein khilata-pilata hai, woh hamare maai baap hai’!

You did so many films in the 90s and something of this sort never happened at that time…

Not at all. I also faced it during the release of my directorial, Tipppsy (2024). Three films had been released at that time. One film was of T-Series (Srikanth) while the other was a Hollywood film (Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes). The management at the multiplexes categorically informed me, ‘We can’t give you even one evening show. We can lose our jobs! We are your fans and we love you. But please understand our predicament’. They revealed that they need to justify the programming. Otherwise, they would be asked, ‘Why did you give this one show? Tera kya rishta hai unke saath? Tumhara ration paani humse chalta hai. How can you do this to us?’.

I did a Gujarati film after so many years as the subject is strong. People have also loved the action and treatment, which is at par with global standards. Even the critics spoke so well about our film. As for the audience, you have no idea how much love I have got. It's unbelievable. From the kids to the older generation, everyone has lapped it up. Hence, it's unfortunate that it had to suffer in such a manner.

You directed Oops (2003) which clashed with Hungama. Koi Mil Gaya released a week later and Tere Naam a week after that. Fareb (2005) clashed with Dus and a week later, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya was released. Both your films were small or mid-budget and yet I believe they faced no problem in getting screens…

True. Then, we never had any problem. The distributors used to see the film and then decide the show-sharing. Now that practice is gone.

Today, many multiplexes have 8 or 10 screens. Yet, it’s shocking that they were unable to provide even one show to your film…

Exactly. My ask was just 1 show or 2 prime shows. I didn’t even ask for 1 full screen. At least, people should know that the film is running.

It is plain dadagiri. I can understand if you’re doing it based on the film’s performance at the box office. But indulging in such practices without any valid reason is simply unfair. This whole attitude of, ‘Hum aa rahe hain toh aap sab hat jao’ is wrong.

Also Read: Deepak Tijori FUMES as shows of his Gujarati film Get Set Go vanish after Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 release: “Just because two big Hindi films released, should we forget Gujarati cinema?”

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