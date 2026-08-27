Rakul Preet Singh is set to take on a different kind of role with Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana, where she will portray Surpanakha, the sister of Ravana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Rakul Preet Singh says Ramayana script helped her discover new facets of Surpanakha

For Rakul, the opportunity to play Surpanakha comes from the scope the character offers beyond her familiar portrayal in the epic. She believes that different interpretations of characters from the Ramayana allow actors to explore their personalities while staying rooted in the original text.

“Every few years, you see a different interpretation and presentation of these characters, while keeping the essence rooted in the original text,” Rakul said. “As an actor, you only look at a character from that lens, that it's a character that has layers, that has the possibility and ability to shine through the film.”

The actor was particularly drawn to the different facets of Surpanakha’s personality. While the character is often associated with the events involving Ram, Sita and Lakshman, Rakul feels there is more to her story than the incident she is traditionally remembered for.

“She was apparently the most beautiful woman of Lanka. She had an ego, but then she was layered. As an actor, it's fun to explore those layers,” she said.

Rakul also revealed that the script introduced her to aspects of Surpanakha’s life that she was previously unaware of. “There was a lot about her that I didn't know. When I read the script, there was a lot about her life before and after that incident where her nose is chopped off by Lakshman,” she said.

She added that Surpanakha’s journey and her encounter with Ram were among the elements that made the role interesting for her. “What happens in Surpanakha's life and how does she meet, stumble upon Ram—there's a lot which I didn't know, which for me was new when I read the script, and which is why I liked it,” Rakul said.

With Ramayana offering a broader look at its characters, Rakul’s portrayal of Surpanakha is expected to explore a side of the character beyond the conventional antagonist image.

Also Read: Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s regal Surpanakha transformation for Ramayana

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