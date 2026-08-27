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Bollywood Hungama » News » Sandeepa Dhar on making her comedy debut with Netflix’s Chumbak: “If I had to do comedy, it had to be like an Aatish and JD Kind of comedy” » Sandeepa Dhar on making her comedy debut with Netflix’s Chumbak: “If I had to do comedy, it had to be like an Aatish and JD Kind of comedy”

Sandeepa Dhar on making her comedy debut with Netflix’s Chumbak: “If I had to do comedy, it had to be like an Aatish and JD Kind of comedy”

en Bollywood News Sandeepa Dhar on making her comedy debut with Netflix’s Chumbak: “If I had to do comedy, it had to be like an Aatish and JD Kind of comedy”

The show also stars Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani and Sumeet Vyas.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sandeepa Dhar is all set to explore a new side of her acting with Chumbak, stepping into the world of comedy with a project that she describes as exactly the kind of humour she wanted to be associated with. While comedy is a relatively new space for the actress, Sandeepa feels fortunate that her first experience with the genre came through a distinctive and unconventional approach to storytelling.

Sandeepa Dhar on making her comedy debut with Netflix’s Chumbak: “If I had to do comedy, it had to be like an Aatish and JD Kind of comedy”

Speaking about her experience, Sandeepa said, “Firstly, I think you are right. I have never done comedy, especially comedy like this. I think I got really lucky because if I had to do comedy, it had to be like an Aatish (Kapadia) and JD (Majethia) kind of a comedy.”

For Sandeepa, being part of Chumbak was an opportunity to explore comedy in a way that felt fresh and different. She credits the team for bringing her on board and giving her the chance to be a part of a project that she believes offers a unique take on the genre.

She added, “So, I am so glad that they took me in Chumbak and made me part and, of course, Netflix for sanctioning something like this.” The actress also expressed her excitement about being associated with a platform and creative team whose earlier work she has enjoyed as an audience member.

With Chumbak, Sandeepa is also approaching the project from the perspective of a viewer who has been looking for this kind of storytelling. “Because I think we all, even as an audience, I have loved their past shows. So, I wanted to watch something like this now as the millennial that I am. So, I am really really glad that I got to be part of it,” she shared.

Her excitement reflects what makes Chumbak particularly interesting for Sandeepa—the chance to experience a new genre while being part of a show that aligns with the kind of contemporary, unconventional entertainment she enjoys herself.

Also Read: Chumbak Trailer: Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, and Sumeet Vyas lead Netflix’s new family comedy

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