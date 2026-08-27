Sandeepa Dhar on making her comedy debut with Netflix’s Chumbak: “If I had to do comedy, it had to be like an Aatish and JD Kind of comedy”

Sandeepa Dhar is all set to explore a new side of her acting with Chumbak, stepping into the world of comedy with a project that she describes as exactly the kind of humour she wanted to be associated with. While comedy is a relatively new space for the actress, Sandeepa feels fortunate that her first experience with the genre came through a distinctive and unconventional approach to storytelling.

Sandeepa Dhar on making her comedy debut with Netflix’s Chumbak: “If I had to do comedy, it had to be like an Aatish and JD Kind of comedy”

Speaking about her experience, Sandeepa said, “Firstly, I think you are right. I have never done comedy, especially comedy like this. I think I got really lucky because if I had to do comedy, it had to be like an Aatish (Kapadia) and JD (Majethia) kind of a comedy.”

For Sandeepa, being part of Chumbak was an opportunity to explore comedy in a way that felt fresh and different. She credits the team for bringing her on board and giving her the chance to be a part of a project that she believes offers a unique take on the genre.

She added, “So, I am so glad that they took me in Chumbak and made me part and, of course, Netflix for sanctioning something like this.” The actress also expressed her excitement about being associated with a platform and creative team whose earlier work she has enjoyed as an audience member.

With Chumbak, Sandeepa is also approaching the project from the perspective of a viewer who has been looking for this kind of storytelling. “Because I think we all, even as an audience, I have loved their past shows. So, I wanted to watch something like this now as the millennial that I am. So, I am really really glad that I got to be part of it,” she shared.

Her excitement reflects what makes Chumbak particularly interesting for Sandeepa—the chance to experience a new genre while being part of a show that aligns with the kind of contemporary, unconventional entertainment she enjoys herself.

Also Read: Chumbak Trailer: Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, and Sumeet Vyas lead Netflix’s new family comedy

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