Ektaa Kapoor has officially confirmed that her popular supernatural franchise Naagin is set to make its way from television to the big screen. The filmmaker-producer made the announcement on the occasion of Nag Panchami, putting an end to speculation surrounding the future of the long-running franchise. According to Ektaa, a Naagin movie is currently in the works.

Ektaa Kapoor takes popular Naagin franchise from TV to Cinema

The announcement came on August 17, when Ektaa shared a cryptic social media post wishing fans on Nag Panchami and teasing that “something exciting” was on the way. She later confirmed that Naagin would not return to television in the same format at this point, instead hinting at a cinematic adaptation of the popular shape-shifting serpent franchise.

Since its television debut in 2015, Naagin has become one of Indian television’s most recognisable supernatural properties. Created by Ektaa Kapoor and produced under Balaji Telefilms, the franchise has explored stories involving shape-shifting serpents, revenge, romance, family conflicts and supernatural powers. Over the years, the show has featured multiple seasons and several actors in its lead roles, building a dedicated fan base.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

While the film has been confirmed, details about its cast, director, storyline and release date are yet to be announced. This has already sparked speculation among fans about whether the movie will introduce an entirely new set of characters or connect with the mythology established by the television series. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the last Naagin from the recent seasons.

The transition to cinema also comes as Indian entertainment increasingly explores the possibility of expanding popular television concepts into films and other formats. A theatrical Naagin could give the supernatural franchise an opportunity to present its world on a larger scale, with bigger production values and visual effects.

Naagzilla with Kartik Aaryan also in the works

Meanwhile, the serpent-themed concept has also attracted attention in Bollywood through Karan Johar’s Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan. The fantasy comedy revolves around a shape-shifting serpent and was earlier scheduled to release on August 14, 2026. Its announcement had led to comparisons with Ektaa’s Naagin franchise on social media.

With Ektaa Kapoor now confirming the Naagin movie, the franchise is entering a new phase beyond television. Fans will be keen to learn who will lead the film and how the familiar world of shape-shifting serpents will be adapted for the big screen.

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