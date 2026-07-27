Netflix's reality series Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has crossed 50 million viewing hours within three weeks of its premiere, according to the streaming platform. Following the show's strong response, Netflix has also announced that the series will now stream all seven days of the week until its grand finale, after initially launching as a five-day-a-week format and later expanding to six episodes a week.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa team reacts to clocking 50 million viewing hours in 3 weeks

The platform also stated that the reality series has generated over 2.5 billion views across social media and sparked more than three million online conversations, making it one of its most talked-about Indian non-fiction titles. Popular moments and dialogues from the show have also gone viral, contributing to its growing presence across digital platforms.

Commenting on the milestone, Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, said, "When a show sparks conversations about topics that people care about but hesitate to discuss openly, you know you’ve done right by your audience. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa isn’t just another reality show for us, it has become a dominant cultural conversation that has generated 2.5 billion views on social media already. While it's a game, it's also a psychological experiment playing out in real time with contestants confronting their traumas, owning their truths and coming out with their raw and real personalities while being relatable to the audiences. Crossing 50 million view hours just within 3 weeks is an incredible milestone, but what excites us even more is that Indian non-fiction storytelling is clearly finding a truly global audience, with viewers across 12 countries tuning in and making it their own. This is a big win for a homegrown format, our partnership with Ekta Kapoor and for the incredible chemistry between Riteish and Farah that has emerged as an audience favourite.”

Creator Ektaa R Kapoor also spoke about the collaboration with Netflix and the show's global reach. "For a format like Lock Upp, I don't think we could have found a better partner than Netflix. And I say partner because, as a creator, I've always felt an equal sense of ownership and accountability from the entire Netflix team. That shared belief and commitment to building a format that would entertain, spark conversations, challenge perceptions, and make audiences emotionally invested transformed Lock Upp into more than just a reality show - it became a cultural conversation.”

She added, “Through Netflix, this homegrown format has reached audiences around the world, and that's been incredibly rewarding to witness. Seeing Lock Upp resonate across borders is a testament to the power of authentic storytelling, bold and disruptive entertainment, and the universal appeal of stories that spark conversation."

Hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh also reflected on the response the show has received. Farah said, "Everyone knows I'm obsessed with reality TV, so when I say Lock Upp is the best captive reality show I've ever watched, not just hosted, you know I mean it. Everywhere I go, people want to talk about Lock Upp. Whether it's my friends from the industry, people I meet at airports, on shoots, or fans on the street, everyone's hooked. It's become a full-blown pop culture phenomenon. Ekta and Netflix gave Riteish and me the front row seats to witness some of the most powerful personal confessions, raw emotions, and unexpected relationships unfold. Lock Upp isn't just about confrontations, it's about transformation. It's a show where people discover themselves, connect with each other, and sometimes even find redemption. Thank you, Netflix, for giving me my dream job. Hosting Lock Upp has been an unforgettable experience."

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Riteish Deshmukh added, "The response from audiences has been phenomenal, and crossing 50 million viewing hours is a testament to how deeply people have connected with Lock Upp. It's incredibly rewarding to see an Indian reality format resonate not just with audiences at home, but with viewers around the world. Personally, this journey has reminded me that everyone has a side you don't see at first. Sometimes it takes pressure to reveal someone's strength, and sometimes it takes vulnerability to change the way you're perceived. It makes you think twice before judging a book by its cover. For me, this experience has been deeply personal. Watching the inmates open up, confront their fears, and share parts of themselves they had kept hidden has been genuinely moving. I'm glad Lock Upp has encouraged conversations around issues that are often brushed aside or left unsaid. You can't script emotions like that, and I think that's what has made the show connect with so many people. Kudos to the teams at Netflix and Balaji for continuing to push the boundaries of captive reality and creating a format that has struck such a powerful chord with audiences."

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is a collaboration between Netflix and Balaji Telefilms and is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan.

Also Read: Lock Upp weight challenge: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi emerge strong runners-up with Ram Kapoor – Shreya winning the task

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