AR Rahman has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for agreeing to be part of an upcoming tribute music video dedicated to legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The project is being created to celebrate the remarkable musical legacy of the iconic singer, who passed away earlier this year.

AR Rahman thanks Salman Khan for joining Asha Bhosle’s tribute music video

Rahman announced Salman’s association with the tribute through a post on X, describing his participation as a “special moment.” He thanked the actor for his affection towards Asha Bhosle and for supporting the initiative honouring her extraordinary contribution to Indian music.

“A heartfelt thank you to dear Salman Khan for agreeing to being part of Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video. Your affection for Asha ji and your generosity in celebrating her extraordinary legacy make this moment incredibly special,” Rahman wrote.

A heartfelt thank you to dear @BeingSalmanKhan for agreeing to being part of Asha Bhosle ji’s tribute music video. Your affection for Asha ji and your generosity in celebrating her extraordinary legacy make this moment incredibly special. #ComingSoon #AshaForever — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 18, 2026

Salman is among several major names from the Indian film industry who have come forward to support Rahman’s tribute project. Earlier, Rahman revealed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan would also feature in the music video. Expressing his appreciation, the composer wrote, “A heartfelt thank you to dear Shah Rukh Khan for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video.”

A heartfelt thank you to dear @IamSrk for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji’s tribute music video. #ComingSoon #AshaForever — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 16, 2026

Kamal Haasan is another prominent personality set to be part of the tribute. Rahman thanked the actor for lending his support and praised his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

“A warm thank you to the one and only Kamal Haasan for lending his support for Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video. Having a legend who has enriched Indian cinema in so many ways be part of this tribute is truly special,” he wrote.

In June, Rahman unveiled a teaser of the tribute song, giving audiences a glimpse into the making of the emotional musical project. The teaser featured behind-the-scenes moments involving artists, musicians and performers from different backgrounds, all coming together to honour Asha Bhosle’s unparalleled legacy.

Rahman had earlier revealed that the tribute originated as a dream while Asha Bhosle was still alive. On World Music Day, he wrote, “On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries.”

Asha Bhosle died on April 12 at the age of 92 following multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Crematorium, with several Bollywood personalities, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attending her funeral.

Also Read : A.R. Rahman launches Tamil Idol to discover Tamil Nadu’s next singing talent

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