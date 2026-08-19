Less than three months are left for the release of Ramayana and the excitement is tremendous thanks to its casting, subject and never-before-seen visuals. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and not many are aware that he belongs to an illustrious film family.

Did you know: Before Namit Malhotra mounted Ramayana, his father produced Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Shahenshah

As per a post by senior industry member Rajesh Vasani of Paras Publicity, Namit Malhotra is the son of producer Naresh Malhotra, who in turn was the son of ace cinematographer and National Film Award winner Mahendra Nath Malhotra. Rajesh Vasani wrote, “Having worked with the legendary B R Chopra, Naresh ji has also served as an assistant director to the acclaimed filmmaker Asit Sen, Naresh Malhotra developed a profound understanding of filmmaking from both the creative and business perspectives.”

He continued, “He later became actively involved with the renowned Mushir-Riaz banner and ventured into film production. Along with Rishi Kapoor and Bittu Anand, the son of celebrated writer Inder Raj Anand, brother of filmmaker Tinu Anand, and father of director Siddharth Anand, he co-produced films such as Duniya Meri Jeb Mein (1979) and Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasan (1984). While these films did not achieve the desired commercial success, history has often shown that setbacks are merely stepping stones to greater achievements.”

Naresh Malhotra then got the opportunity to produce the much-remembered Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Shahenshah (1988). As per the post, “The film emerged as a blockbuster, restoring confidence and momentum to the team. Shri Naresh Malhotra would thereafter be widely recognized as the producer of this iconic Amitabh Bachchan starrer, a film that remains a milestone in Indian cinema.”

Interestingly, Naresh Malhotra worked from modest office operating out of a building garage in Santacruz, Mumbai. It was given on rent by producer-director Naresh Kumar Tuli, brother of Rajendra Kumar aka Jubilee Kumar. Rajesh Vasani said, “Always ahead of the curve, Naresh Malhotra ventured into post-production and, together with filmmaker Rahul Rawail and associates, established a dubbing studio at Pali Hill, Bandra. Close friends of Rishi Kapoor, they were among the early visionaries who recognized the immense potential of professional post-production services in India.”

Then, in 1997, Namit Malhotra founded Prime Focus from the same garage in Mumbai, “carrying forward the family’s cinematic legacy while embracing the future through technology and innovation.”

The Facebook post reveals, “He was supported by a dedicated team, including professionals such as Anshul Doshi, who would later play a significant role in the company’s international expansion, Prime Focus steadily broadened its horizons beyond India. What began as a modest post-production venture evolved into India’s first listed visual entertainment services company and eventually one of the world’s most respected integrated media services groups. The acquisition and integration of DNEG transformed the enterprise into a global leader in visual effects, animation, and creative technology, contributing to multiple Academy Award-winning productions and some of the most celebrated films in the world. Today, Prime Focus and DNEG stand as symbols of Indian excellence on the global stage.”

He continued, “And now, Namit Malhotra’s dream has come full circle. From a garage in Mumbai to spearheading one of the most ambitious cinematic spectacles ever attempted in Indian filmmaking Ramayana, his journey embodies the belief that imagination, determination, and perseverance can transform the impossible into reality.”

Also Read: Ramayana English trailer: Namit Malhotra DECODES DNEG’s AI-powered lip-sync technology!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.