Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about the criticism he faced during the early years of his acting career. The veteran actor recalled being told that he was too tall to become an actor and even being asked to leave a set after arriving late for a shoot. Bachchan shared the memories while interacting with Commonwealth Games 2026 winners Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey, Jhandu Kumar and Sharmila Dhankar on the upcoming episode of the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he was once asked to ‘go back home’ over his height: “Tum bohat lambe ho, ghar jao”

During the interaction, Asmita Dey asked Bachchan if he, like athletes, had also faced scolding from directors when he made mistakes. Responding to her question, the actor recalled the harsh criticism he received when he was starting out.

“Humko badi daant padti hain, shuru-shuru mein toh bahut padi thi. ‘Tumko kuch aata nahi hai, acting-wacting, tum bahut lambe ho, jaake ghar jaao.’” Bachchan said.

The actor further explained that even after he started getting acting opportunities, he continued to receive corrections from directors. “Then when I finally got work, they would say, ‘Okay, fine, stand over there and say the dialogue.' They would ask, ‘Is this any way to deliver a dialogue?' They would scold and correct me, and slowly, I improved,” he added.

Bachchan also recalled an incident when he reached a shoot late. According to the actor, the director was waiting outside the set when he arrived in someone else's car because he did not own one at the time. “Usually, I try to reach the shoot on time. Once, I was late. The director was standing outside the set. I arrived in someone else's car because I did not have one at the time. When I reached, the director saw me and said the shooting had been packed up. He told me, ‘Get out of here,' and asked me to leave.”

The upcoming episode featuring the Commonwealth Games winners follows an appearance by the cast of Batwara 1947, including Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta and Aamir Khan. During that episode, Bachchan also recalled an incident from the sets of Darr, revealing that Sunny Deol once tore his pants in anger after disagreeing with the director.

Batwara 1947 also stars Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles, alongside others. Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, has been hosted by Bachchan for most of its run, except for the third season, when Shah Rukh Khan took over as host.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan recalls Dharmendra’s “open-door” hospitality on KBC 18: “He had such a massive heart”

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