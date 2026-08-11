Nineteen years after the release of Chak De! India, actress Vidya Malavade has revisited her memories of the much-loved sports drama, recalling the extensive preparation that went into making the film and revealing details about the filming of its climactic hockey match. The actress, who played team captain Vidya Sharma in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, shared a video message for fans as the film completed 19 years.

‘Chak De! India climax took 15 nights to shoot,’ reveals Vidya Malavade on 19th anniversary of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Reflecting on the enduring popularity of the film, Vidya expressed gratitude to audiences who have continued to remember the movie and its characters nearly two decades later. “So, it’s been 19 years since Chak De India. And it’s like a blessing that never stops giving. And this is your love. Thank you so so so much for loving us so much. So much love, that you’ve been giving us for 19 years, I’m so thankful for that," she said.

The actress also spoke about how audiences still remember her character by name. “I always say, it’s my parents’ blessings, their blessings, and I don’t know, a little bit of hard work, and this is what, nowadays, when people don’t remember the names of the movies that have come out, you guys still remember and call me Vidya Sharma India. And I think that’s, it’s really heartwarming," she added.

Vidya recalled that the cast had no idea during the making of Chak De! India that the film would eventually become such an enduring part of popular culture. According to her, the group of actresses was simply focused on playing their parts and learning hockey. “Our group of girls, my entire team, we’ve all been wishing each other, and hoping that we’d be together. You know, when we started shooting for Chak De, we had obviously no idea that it would become what it has become. But for us, we were just playing," Vidya shared.

The preparation for the film was particularly demanding. Vidya revealed that the actresses trained in hockey for an entire year before and during the shoot. “We were taught set plays. That’s all we were doing. We were learning it, and we didn’t know where the cameras were kept, we didn’t know literally nothing. We were just doing our set plays, and then when they would say cut, they’d say, okay, we’ve got this take, let’s move on, and we’d move on and do the next set play. That is what we were doing throughout," she said.

She further explained that the hockey training continued throughout the production. “But it took us one year. One year of practising hockey, and out of that, there was a six-month shoot. And whichever day, the day we weren’t shooting, any one of us not shooting, we would be on the field playing, learning our set plays. So it never really occurred to us that in the future, you guys would remember this for the next 19 years."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya S Malavade (@vidyamalavade)

One of the biggest revelations from Vidya's recollection was about the film's final hockey match. She revealed that the cast and crew spent six weeks in Australia for the shoot, with the climactic match being filmed across 15 nights.

“Yeah, 6 weeks in Australia. 15 nights of shooting the final match. All the lovely women who joined us. Australian team, the Korean team, rest of the teams are from Australia. And yeah, 16 girls. That bond is still there. It’s our group," Vidya said.

Looking back at her experience, the actress also described getting the opportunity to play the team's captain as a fortunate moment in her career. “I think I got really lucky that I could play the captain of the team. I got really lucky that I could play Vidya Sharma India!"

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: T-Series comes on board Kartik Aaryan-starrer Captain India; to be helmed by Chak De India director Shimit Amin

More Pages: Chak De India Box Office Collection

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