Kriti Kharbanda has spoken about the importance of financial literacy and said that children should be introduced to money management as part of their school education. The actor was speaking at the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026 in New Delhi, where she discussed financial independence, self-sufficiency and her own approach to managing finances.

Kriti Kharbanda wants financial literacy in schools: “Children should be taught how to earn money, save it, invest it”

Kriti shared that she started earning at the age of 17 and has taken responsibility for supporting her family. “I’ve always been an advocate of being self-sufficient—as a girl and as a woman. I started earning at 17. If anything, I’ve taken care of my family, and I’m very proud of that,” she said.

The actor also revealed that she returned to studying earlier this year and is currently pursuing studies in geopolitics while learning more about managing her finances independently. “In February this year, I went back to school. I’m currently studying geopolitics and learning how to be financially independent. For the first time in my life, I’m handling my entire portfolio on my own because it’s something I need to do myself,” she shared.

Kriti further explained that financial independence, according to her, requires an understanding of how financial systems work rather than simply making the decision to become independent. She went on to continue, “Financial independence doesn’t come from simply deciding, ‘Now I want to become financially independent.’ You first need to understand how the world functions, know how to interpret information and have the confidence to act on it.”

She also called for financial education to be introduced at the school level, drawing a comparison with other areas of awareness that are taught to children. “Just as we speak about menstrual health and overall well-being, children should also be taught how to earn money, save it, invest it and understand how finances work. I think all of this needs to come from school,” she added.

Kriti also spoke about the need to review financial decisions over time instead of following a fixed approach to investments. While acknowledging the popularity of mutual funds and SIPs, she said financial planning should also evolve alongside changes in a person’s career and circumstances. “People talk about mutual funds and SIPs, and I’m all for them. But you have to keep evolving. No career decision is ever truly long-term, so why should our financial planning be any different?” she concluded.

At the conclave, Kriti’s comments centred on the role of financial awareness in helping individuals make informed decisions. Her observations also highlighted the importance of introducing basic financial concepts to young people before they enter the workforce and begin managing their own earnings.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda pens an emotional note after watching Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga: “Ghar ki yaad mil gayi”

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