Kartik Aaryan and T-Series have a great track record, having collaborated on five films. Four of these films – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024) – have scored well at the box office. And now, they are all set to join hands yet again. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the reputed production house and music label has come on board for the talented actor’s upcoming film, Captain India.

EXCLUSIVE: T-Series comes on board Kartik Aaryan-starrer Captain India; to be helmed by Chak De India director Shimit Amin

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Captain India is written and produced by Harman Baweja. Now, T-Series has also joined as a producer, as they saw potential in the story, Kartik’s casting and Shimit Amin’s association as the director. The recce has been completed and the film is expected to go floors in the second quarter of 2026.” As per reports, it is expected to be shot in India and Morocco.

Captain India marks the return of Shimit Amin after a gap of 17 years. The director has made 3 films, all of which have a fan following. He debuted with the gritty Ab Tak Chhappan (2004) and followed it up by the much-loved Chak De India (2007), starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan. His third flick was the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year (2009). It underperformed at the box office but later gained cult status.

Interestingly, Captain India was launched in 2021 and at that time, Hansal Mehta was signed as the director.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and T-Series have another film in hand – the untitled musical saga directed by Anurag Basu. It is scheduled for release in the second half of 2026. At present, the actor is shooting for Naagzilla, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey fame. He also has Kabir Khan’s next in his kitty.

