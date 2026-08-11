The actress steps into the quiz-show space for the first time as she takes charge of the Marathi adaptation of the popular Kaun Banega Crorepati franchise.

Madhuri Dixit has announced her next television stint, and this time, the actress is stepping into an entirely new space. Madhuri is set to host the Marathi version of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, titled Kon Honar Crorepati. The actress took to social media to unveil the first-look promo of the show, giving fans a glimpse of her new avatar.

Madhuri Dixit turns host for Kon Honar Crorepati; actress unveils first promo in Maharashtrian avatar

The promo features Madhuri in a quintessential Maharashtrian look, complete with a traditional nath, as she announces the arrival of the quiz show. Interestingly, the promo uses the background music of “Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai” from her blockbuster film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, adding a nostalgic touch to the announcement.

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Madhuri wrote in Marathi, “जे कधीही घडलं नाही ते घडणार... महाराष्ट्राच्या घरोघरी चर्चा रंगणार... कारण आता खेळ बदलणार...! मी घेऊन येत आहे... ‘कोण होणार करोडपती’ लवकरच... फक्त आपल्या @sonymarathi वाहिनीवर आणि @sonylivindia वर (What has never happened before is going to happen... conversations will take place in every Maharashtrian household... because now the game is going to change...! I am bringing ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’ soon... only on our @sonymarathi and @sonylivindia).”

Madhuri further shared her excitement about taking on the new role, writing, “Stepping into a very special new chapter as the host of ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’ I’m excited to take on this journey and bring you a game show that has always been about knowledge, dreams and possibilities. Here’s to a new beginning, a new energy, and a game that’s about to change.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)



The announcement has already sparked excitement among Madhuri Dixit’s fans, with several taking to the comments section to shower the actress with heart emojis and express their anticipation about watching her in this new avatar.

While Madhuri has been associated with television for several years, Kon Honar Crorepati marks a new addition to her television journey. This will be her first stint as the host of a quiz-based reality show as well as her first association with the Kaun Banega Crorepati franchise. The actress has previously hosted dance-based reality shows and has also served as a judge on several television programmes.

With Madhuri now taking the hot seat as the host, Kon Honar Crorepati is set to bring together the format of the popular quiz franchise with her distinct presence and connect with Marathi-speaking audiences. The show will air on Sony Marathi and stream on Sony LIV.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit sells Mumbai office for Rs 4.85 crores after buying it for Rs 52.5 lakhs in 2008: Report

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