The partition drama reportedly remained in development for years before finding a producer like Aamir Khan and reuniting the filmmaker with Sunny Deol.

Did you know? Rajkumar Santoshi narrated Batwara 1947 to Sunny Deol nearly 16 years before the film finally went on floors

Aamir Khan Productions' Batwara 1947 has emerged as one of the most talked-about films ahead of its theatrical release. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi with Sunny Deol in the lead, the Partition drama recently generated buzz with its trailer, which offered a glimpse into the emotional and human cost of one of the most defining chapters in the subcontinent's history.

Did you know? Rajkumar Santoshi narrated Batwara 1947 to Sunny Deol nearly 16 years before the film finally went on floors

While anticipation around the film continues to grow, an interesting detail about its journey has now come to light. According to the makers, Rajkumar Santoshi had first narrated the story of Batwara 1947 to Sunny Deol nearly 16 years ago, long before the project eventually went into production.

As per the information shared by the production team, Santoshi first discussed the film with Sunny Deol around 2009–10. Despite the actor's association with the project at the time, the film reportedly could not move forward because it struggled to find a producer willing to back the ambitious subject. The project is said to have remained on hold for several years, as it was not conceived as a conventional commercial action entertainer.

The film eventually found new momentum when Aamir Khan came on board as producer under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. With the project finally receiving the backing required to bring Santoshi's vision to the screen, Batwara 1947 is now gearing up for its theatrical release after a long development journey.

The film also marks the reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The filmmaker-actor duo has previously delivered successful collaborations, making their coming together for Batwara 1947 another aspect that has generated considerable interest among moviegoers.

At its core, Batwara 1947 explores the impact of the Partition on families while highlighting themes of humanity, resilience and hope during one of history's most turbulent periods. The recently released trailer has hinted at an emotionally driven narrative supported by an ensemble cast.

Apart from Sunny Deol, the film stars Shabana Azmi, Preity G. Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 features music composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Preity Zinta reveals Rajkumar Santoshi ‘TORTURED’ her on Day 1 of Batwara 1947: “He made me shoot the MOST difficult scene”; opens up on seeing Sunny Deol ‘LOSING it’ for a scene: “All of us were SHAKING!”

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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