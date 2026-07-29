Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, have extended a helping hand to those affected by the devastating floods in Assam by contributing to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Their donation is aimed at supporting ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts for the many families impacted by the floods across the state.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap contribute to Assam CM’s relief fund for flood-hit families

The couple has consistently backed humanitarian initiatives and has often come forward to support people during difficult times. This is not the first instance of their philanthropic efforts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they donated to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund and also supported Gulmeher, a Delhi-based organisation dedicated to empowering women waste-pickers and improving the lives of their families.

Apart from these initiatives, Ayushmann Khurrana has also been actively associated with social causes through his role as the UNICEF India National Ambassador. In this capacity, he continues to advocate for children's rights, access to education, and their overall well-being.

With Assam facing the aftermath of severe flooding, Ayushmann and Tahira chose to contribute as a gesture of solidarity with the people affected by the crisis. Their support is intended to strengthen relief and rehabilitation work currently underway and provide assistance to families working to rebuild their lives.

As the state continues its recovery process, the couple hopes their contribution will make a meaningful difference on the ground while also encouraging more individuals to step forward and support relief initiatives for flood-affected communities. Their latest contribution reflects their continued commitment to standing by people in times of need and backing causes that make a positive impact on society.

Also Read : Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures’ first theatrical collaboration starring Ayushmann Khurrana is titled Mupapa, set to release on Feb 19, 2027

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