Aksharaa Haasan is drawing attention for her role as Nivi in the science fiction film Simulacra, a story that explores a future where technology can erase human memories. Being part of the Haasan family, however, comes with its own set of expectations.

Aksharaa Haasan on comparisons with sister Shruti Haasan; says, “It becomes noise after a while”

As the daughter of Kamal Haasan and the sister of Shruti Haasan, Aksharaa often finds her work being connected to her famous family. She feels that some have tried to compare her with Shruti and frame the sisters as being in competition with each other.

For Aksharaa, that pressure never really affected her because of the support she receives at home. She says her family has always encouraged both sisters to follow their own paths and become the best versions of themselves.

Comparisons with Shruti

Speaking with Mid Day, Aksharaa Haasan said, “Maybe outside people did try to pit us against each other, but we as a family have each other's back. Therefore, we didn't really feel the pressure.” She added, “If at home, you're allowed to be the best version of yourself, then the rest of it somehow ends up becoming noise after a while.”

Building her own path

Aksharaa also spoke about how her parents have always taught her to stay humble and put in her best effort, encouraging her to work hard and give her full attention to whatever career she chooses.

She said, “People assume that we get things easily, but we also get rejected. There are a lot of us who choose to earn that respect on our own. I've done it on my own so far, and I know my parents are there if I need help. I've been told mean things as well, but I cannot stop anyone from having their opinions.”

Aksharaa Haasan and Satyajeet Dubey-starrer Simulacra, directed by Pankaj Sawant, is streaming on the Waves OTT platform.

Also Read : Shruti Haasan calls Kamal Haasan her ‘favourite hero’ during Instagram Q&A; fans gush over their bond

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