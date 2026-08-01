The actor reflects on watching his sister begin a new chapter, opening up about family, grief, and the bond they have shared through life's biggest milestones.

Arjun Kapoor has opened up about the emotions he experienced after his sister Anshula Kapoor married Rohan Thakkar, revealing that the reality of the occasion only sank in after the celebrations came to an end. Known for sharing a close bond with his younger sister, the actor reflected on navigating the wedding festivities while trying to keep his emotions in check.

Arjun Kapoor gets emotional about Anshula Kapoor’s wedding, says, “I thought I was prepared for this”

Speaking about the experience, Arjun admitted that his immediate focus during the wedding was ensuring that everything went smoothly for both families rather than dwelling on his own feelings. “Now that the wedding is done, it’s finally sinking in,” he expressed.

The actor revealed that he kept himself occupied by looking after every detail of the celebrations, a habit he believes helped him avoid confronting the emotional weight of the occasion. “That Anshula was happy, that Rohan’s [Thakkar] family felt looked after, that everybody involved had a good time. That’s just how I operate. Maybe it’s also my way of avoiding dealing with the emotions of the fact that my little sister was getting married,” he admitted.

However, once the festivities concluded, Arjun found himself reflecting on the significance of the moment and the happiness of seeing his sister begin a new phase of life. “I thought I was prepared for this, but when it actually happened, it still took me time,” he admitted. “I’ve tried not to make it an emotional burden because this is exactly what I always wanted for her. Even when I miss her, I remind myself that this is where she’s meant to be. The funny thing is, I still rely on her for so many things,” he shared.

Arjun also spoke candidly about how the loss of their mother shaped both siblings differently. While reflecting on that difficult period, he acknowledged that he immersed himself in work as a way of coping with grief, whereas Anshula was forced to process the loss much earlier. “It affected both of us very differently,” he admitted, before adding, “I kept running because it meant I didn’t have to process my grief. She had to deal with it much earlier than I did. Sometimes I wonder whether I was around enough. I was always available, but I was also constantly working. Maybe she didn’t want to burden me because she loved me, so she carried a lot of that weight herself.”

Looking back, Arjun believes those experiences played a significant role in shaping Anshula into the person she is today. “She dealt with things I postponed dealing with. When I look at her today, I see someone who shares the same values I try to live by. It reminds me that our parents raised us well,” he said.

Over the years, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have often spoken about the unwavering support they have provided each other through life's highs and lows. His latest reflections offer another glimpse into the deeply personal bond the siblings continue to share, with Anshula's wedding marking an emotional yet joyful milestone for the Kapoor family.

Also Read: Anshula Kapoor shares unseen wedding videos with Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor; calls family her forever home

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