Ajay Devgn wishes Suniel Shetty on 65th birthday with throwback photo; says, “From one Dilwala to another”

Ajay Devgn marked Suniel Shetty’s 65th birthday with a nostalgic throwback picture, celebrating their decades-long friendship. Devgn shared the vintage photograph, showing the two actors in classic 1990s style, featuring denim shirts, casual jackets and statement belts.

Ajay Devgn wishes Suniel Shetty on 65th birthday with throwback photo; says, “From one Dilwala to another”

Alongside the image, Devgn penned a warm note, “Happy birthday @suniel.shetty Anna. From one dilwala to another.”

The gesture underlined the bond between the two veterans, who have featured together in six films since the 1990s. Their collaborations include Dilwale (1994), their first film together, followed by Qayamat: City Under Threat (2003), LOC Kargil (2003), Tango Charlie (2005), Blackmail (2005) and Cash (2007).

Shetty, born in 1961, rose to prominence in the 1990s with films such as Mohra, Border and Hera Pheri. He has also been widely recognised for his fitness and disciplined lifestyle.

On the work front, Shetty recently met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna to discuss logistics for an upcoming film shoot. The production is expected to span around 50 to 60 days from October 2026, with locations being scouted in Patna and Sitamarhi.

“We held a meeting with the entire department. We want to come here for a shoot. Since new film-related policies have been introduced and Bihar is emerging as a major destination for filming, we came to discuss the logistics of a shoot that will span about 50 to 60 days,” Shetty said, as per ANI.

He was last seen in Welcome To The Jungle and will next appear in Hera Pheri 3.

Also Read: Adnan Sami reveals Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon and others featured in his music videos for FREE: “Not one of them charged a penny”

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