Anshula Kapoor has shared an emotional video from her wedding celebrations, offering a glimpse of a deeply personal moment involving her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor. The video captures Arjun getting teary-eyed while remembering their late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, during his speech at Anshula’s wedding to Rohan Thakkar.

Arjun Kapoor breaks down at Anshula Kapoor’s wedding while remembering late mother Mona: “She would have loved every single moment”

Anshula tied the knot with Rohan Thakkar in July 2026. More than a month after the wedding, she revisited some of the memorable moments from the ceremony and shared the unseen video ahead of Raksha Bandhan. In the clip, Arjun speaks about their mother and reflects on how she would have been part of every moment of Anshula’s special day.

Taking the microphone, Arjun said, “I want to take this moment to speak about our mom.” He then imagined how Mona would have reacted to the wedding, adding, “She would have loved every single moment over these last few days.”

As he continued, Arjun recalled how his mother would have enjoyed the rituals and celebrations. He said, “She would have loved every ritual. She would have loved every tiny detail and done exactly the way Rohan's family wanted. Sab kuch waise hi hota. She would have danced. She would have celebrated and somehow she would have found a way to personally take care of each and every one of you who is here today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Arjun also connected the rain outside the wedding venue with his mother’s presence, saying, “I know she is here with us tonight because itni jo baarish ho rahi hai na bahar, woh unke khushi ke aanshu hain.” He became emotional while saying this, prompting Anshula to walk up to the stage and embrace him.

The actor also spoke about his bond with Anshula, recalling that he realised how much he missed his sister after she moved out. Sharing the video, Anshula admitted that she had watched it several times and found herself focusing more on Arjun’s emotions than her own.

She wrote, “I’ve watched this video so many times, and I always end up watching Bhai more than I watch myself.” She further added, “The way he looks at me. The way he tries to hold it together. The pride, the happiness, the tears… all of it.”

Anshula also acknowledged that watching the video helped her understand the emotions her brother experienced on her wedding day. She concluded her note by reaffirming their bond, writing, “Bhai, no matter where life takes us, I’ll always be your little sister. And you’ll always be home to me.”

Also Read : Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor to join Kiran Bedi, Jai Madaan and others at World Happpiness Summit 2026 in Bengaluru

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