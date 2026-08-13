Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Kiran Bedi, Sonu Sharma, Hema Sardesai, Jai Madaan and Dr Saamdu Chetri, a pioneer of Bhutan’s Gross National Happpiness philosophy, will come together in Bengaluru on September 24 for India’s first World Happpiness Summit. Hosted by Happpy AiR – Atman in Ravi, the Happpiness Ambassador, the summit will bring together voices from entertainment, public life, entrepreneurship, spirituality, wellness and social leadership to discuss a question that is often overlooked amid the pursuit of success: what does it really take to be happy?

Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor to join Kiran Bedi, Jai Madaan and others at World Happpiness Summit 2026 in Bengaluru

The summit will be held at New Horizon College of Engineering against the backdrop of Bengaluru, a city known for technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and professional ambition. The conversations will look at happiness beyond achievements, financial milestones and social status, with sessions around purpose, relationships, inner peace, mental well-being, fulfilment and the pressures that accompany modern success. Shilpa Shetty and Arjun Kapoor will bring perspectives from entertainment and popular culture, while Kiran Bedi, Sonu Sharma, Hema Sardesai, Jai Madaan and Dr. Saamdu Chetri will contribute perspectives from public service, entrepreneurship, music, wellness, spirituality and the philosophy of Gross National Happiness.

At the centre of the summit is Happpy AiR - Atman in Ravi’s belief that true ‘Happpiness’ is a harmonious mix of Pleasure, Peace and Purpose — the three Ps. “We spend so much of our lives preparing to become happpy someday, after the next achievement, the next milestone or the next success. But happiness is not a destination we arrive at. It is something we can experience in the present moment,” he said. He added that the three Ps form the basis of his understanding of happiness (that’s the reason why he spells happpiness with three Ps) and that the summit is an effort to take this thought beyond an individual philosophy and create a larger conversation around what it means to live a happy and fulfilled life.

The World Happpiness Summit is part of the larger #Happpy.AiR.Movement, which seeks to create a wider dialogue around happiness, inner peace and purposeful living. The initiative comes at a time when Bengaluru continues to attract entrepreneurs, technology professionals, creators and young talent from across India, and seeks to explore whether a city known for ambition and opportunity can also become a benchmark for happiness and well-being. The World Happpiness Summit 2026 will be held on September 24 at New Horizon College of Engineering, Bengaluru.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty attends Global Gift Gala Marbella with Eva Longoria and Maria Bravo; explains how “kindness has the power to change lives”

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