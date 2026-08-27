Karisma Kapoor reveals how she knew Kareena Kapoor Khan was destined to be a star; says, “She would come, sit and watch me, that passion was always there”

Kareena Kapoor Khan had already shown signs of becoming an actor long before she made her Bollywood debut. Her elder sister and actor Karisma Kapoor recently recalled Kareena’s passion for acting and dancing from childhood, revealing that she always believed her sister was destined for the big screen.

Karisma Kapoor reveals how she knew Kareena Kapoor Khan was destined to be a star; says, “She would come, sit and watch me, that passion was always there”

Karisma, who is currently part of the judging panel on the fifth season of India’s Best Dancer, spoke about Kareena while filming an upcoming episode of the dance reality show. She shared that Kareena’s interest in performing was evident from an early age and that she had closely observed Karisma’s own dance practice.

Karisma said, “It was always clear that she would become an actress and a big star. She had been dancing since childhood. I used to learn dance as well; she would come, sit and watch me. So, that passion was always there.”

Kareena eventually turned her childhood ambition into reality when she made her acting debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in JP Dutta’s Refugee in 2000. According to Karisma, even her sister’s first close-up during the film’s shoot gave her a strong indication of the screen presence Kareena possessed.

Recalling her visit to the Refugee set, Karisma said she was present when Kareena filmed her first close-up. “We went there while the shoot was underway. Kareena’s first close-up was when she lifted her burqa, and you could just see that she was going to be a superstar. The way her eyes express emotions is [unmatched].”

Over the years, Kareena went on to establish herself as one of Hindi cinema’s prominent actors, taking on a wide range of roles across commercial and critically acclaimed films. Karisma’s recollections offer a glimpse into the early years when Kareena’s interest in performing was already visible to those closest to her.

Also Read : India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Karisma Kapoor recalls Geeta Kapur giving her a “Michael Jackson” dance routinehttps://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/features/indias-best-dancer-season-5-karisma-kapoor-recalls-geeta-kapur-giving-her-a-michael-jackson-dance-routine/

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