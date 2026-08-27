The energy of ‘Undi Bundi’ appears to have continued behind the camera as well, with actor Veer Pahariya sharing a fun glimpse of the moments from the song’s shoot. The actor recently posted a behind-the-scenes video on social media, giving fans a look at the lively atmosphere surrounding the making of the track.

Veer Pahariya shares the madness behind Undi Bundi with BTS video

In the video, Veer can be seen with members of the team as the set turns into a celebration filled with dancing and spontaneous moments. The BTS footage captures the informal and energetic mood that went into creating the song. Sharing the video, Veer captioned it, “Steps ki ginti nahi, masti ka hisaab nahi ‘Undi Bundi’,” reflecting the carefree mood of the shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veer Pahariya (@veerpahariya)



‘Undi Bundi’ is the first song released from Prem Keetanu and revolves around the energy of college friendships, hostel life and carefree moments. The track features Veer alongside Nikhil Vijay and presents the actor in a more playful setting. The song has been composed by Shashi, who has also provided vocals along with Brijesh Shandilya. Little Bhatia and Mazemusicc have contributed the rap portions.

The BTS video offers a closer look at the camaraderie between the cast and crew, while also showing the enthusiasm that went into filming the track. The spontaneous moments captured in the clip mirror the youthful and lively tone of the song.

With ‘Undi Bundi’ also finding a presence on Reels and social media, Veer’s latest BTS post gives viewers another glimpse into the making of the track and the atmosphere on set.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Prem Keetanu explores themes of friendship, love, heartbreak and the highs and lows of college life. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. It is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Also Read : Prem Keetanu New Poster: Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana and Aafiya Sayed promise a fun-filled ride of youth, chaos and memories

More Pages: Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection

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