The second season of The Traitors has started with high drama, unexpected eliminations and accusations among the contestants. Hosted by Karan Johar, the reality show returned with its first three episodes, introducing viewers to a game filled with suspicion and betrayal. Comedian Munawar Faruqui became one of the biggest talking points after he was eliminated during the first Circle of Shaq.

Munawar Faruqui lashes out after The Traitors Season 2 elimination: “They are all scared, insecure bunch of people”

During the first round, Munawar openly accused Mallika Sherawat of being a traitor. However, his strategy raised suspicions among several contestants, who felt that he was behaving like a traitor himself. As the voting began, Munawar received the highest number of votes and was eliminated from the game.

The actual traitors at that point were Kullu, Krystle D’Souza and Harman Singha, while Shahneel Gill was later recruited as the fourth traitor in the second episode.

After his elimination, Munawar addressed the contestants and said that he had expected to be targeted. He said, “I had expected this to happen to me. I knew I would have to face it. This often happens to me. It is not the first time. This is not the first time that I have been targeted.”

He further accused the contestants of acting out of insecurity, adding, “Call me a soft target or someone too good to be there. I can clearly see through the insecurities of other people, and you will see how end up looking. Because your insecurities will be visible.”

When Karan Johar asked Munawar to reveal whether he was a traitor or an innocent, the comedian appeared emotional and strongly reacted. “F*** off, guys! I was playing the game! I wanted to play it well! I am an innocent! F*** off, insecure bunch of people. They thought I would eat them up here. They are all scared. Now recognise who is the one amongst you,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dalip Tahil became the first contestant to leave the game after receiving the least number of gold coins, while Karan Singh Magic became the first contestant to be murdered by the traitors. The Traitors Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read : Samay Raina roasts Munawar Faruqui’s second marriage by comparing him with Aamir Khan: “Aamir sir jaise game toh Munawar ne khela hai”

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