Netflix has announced Chumbak, a new multi-generational comedy set in a contemporary urban Indian neighbourhood, premiering on August 28. The series follows five families living side by side, exploring the everyday celebrations, crises and chaos that unfold within a close-knit community.

Netflix announces Chumbak, family comedy series by Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creators; premieres August 28

Chumbak features an ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar. The show is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, who also serves as co-producer, and is produced by JD Majethia, who is also the showrunner. The duo previously created Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “Chumbak is our latest offering in the comedy genre, a genre our members enjoy on Netflix. In our lives today, our neighbours become our extended family and JD & Aatish have created a world to bring this community, its bonds, its oddities, and its dynamics to life. We hope the world of Chumbak and its magnetic characters will feel familiar and lived in as they go through their life grappling with themes like contemporary marriages, modern day parenting, ageing friends and life as a community. The flavour and comedic style of JD & Aatish's work always brings the family together because it feels instantly familiar, deeply entertaining and full of heart. Their ability to find humour in the ordinary without ever losing the emotional core is what makes their storytelling so special. As we continue to build a slate that spans genres and formats, we're excited to bring a comedy like Chumbak to audiences in India and around the world.”

Producer and Showrunner JD Majethia and Writer, Director, and Co-Producer Aatish Kapadia said, “With Chumbak, we wanted to celebrate something we've all experienced but perhaps don't appreciate enough anymore, the beautiful chaos of nostalgic neighbourhoods where no one needs an invitation to drop by, and neighbours slowly become family. Comedy has always been our way of telling stories about people and relationships, and with Netflix, we found the perfect partner to bring our signature style of family comedy to audiences across the country and around the world. Chumbak is the kind of show that will bring families together, creating moments of shared laughter across generations, and that's what makes this collaboration with Netflix so special. We hope viewers laugh with these characters, revel in their chaos, and leave with a smile after every episode.”

Chumbak premieres on Netflix on August 28, 2026.

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