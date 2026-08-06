Actor Ananya Panday has registered one of the biggest jumps in this year's Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025, climbing to No. 19 among India's 25 most valuable celebrity brands. The actress was ranked No. 25 in 2024 and stood at No. 46 in 2023, reflecting a steady rise in her commercial value over the last three years.

Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025: Ananya Panday breaks into top 20, climbs to no 19

The latest rankings underscore Ananya's growing appeal among brands and marketers, as she continues to expand her endorsement portfolio across fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories.

Steady climb in Kroll rankings

Ananya's journey in the Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation rankings has been marked by consistent growth. After featuring at No. 46 in 2023, she moved up to No. 25 in 2024 before breaking into the Top 20 this year with a No. 19 ranking.

The improvement reflects her increasing influence in the advertising and endorsement space, making her one of the leading female celebrity brands in India.

Brand portfolio continues to expand

Over the past year, Ananya has strengthened her presence through collaborations with several prominent national and international brands.

One of the biggest milestones in her endorsement journey came when she was announced as India's first-ever brand ambassador for CHANEL, adding a global luxury label to her growing list of partnerships.

Alongside luxury fashion, the actress has continued to associate with brands across beauty, lifestyle and consumer categories, positioning herself as a preferred face for campaigns targeting young and aspirational audiences.

Growing value beyond films

While Ananya continues to build her film career, the latest Kroll rankings highlight her growing commercial influence beyond the big screen.

Her consistent rise from No. 46 in 2023 to No. 19 in 2025 reflects her expanding brand equity and increasing relevance among advertisers. With a diversified endorsement portfolio and strong visibility across digital platforms, Ananya has emerged as one of the fastest-rising celebrity brands in the country.

The Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025 estimates the combined value of India's top 25 celebrity brands at USD 2 billion, with Ananya among the notable gainers in this year's rankings.

Also Read: Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025: Nearly half of the Top 25 are actresses; no South male star in rankings

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