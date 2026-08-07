Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he has worn the same tinted glasses for 25 years: “Humari aankh joh hai woh vrudhawastha mein pahonch gayi”

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a personal and amusing detail about his appearance while shooting for the upcoming season of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The veteran actor revealed why he has continued to wear the same pair of tinted glasses for nearly 25 years.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he has worn the same tinted glasses for 25 years: “Humari aankh joh hai woh vrudhawastha mein pahonch gayi”

During the recording, Bachchan explained that the subtle yellow tint on his spectacles was deliberately added to conceal signs of ageing around his eyes. He joked that a person’s age can often be identified by looking at their eyes, and he wanted to hide the visible effects of growing older.

Recalling a conversation with someone from the crew about his glasses, Bachchan said, “Koi bolega sir joh aapka chashma haina woh galat hai. Humne kaha kya galat hai yaar? Main pacchees saal se yahi to chashma pehen raha hoon. Bolein nahin sir, usmein yellow-yellow aa raha hain. Humne kaha haan use thoda sa tint kiya hai. Nahin sir wo gadbad ho jayega. Maine kaha dekho bhaisahaab, vrudhawastha mein ek vrudh ki umar kaise pata chalti hai? Uski aakhon se. Toh humari aankh joh hai woh vrudhawastha mein pahonch gayi hai, toh usko chhupane ke liye ek joh hai thodasa tint maar diya.”

The actor also began the recording by apologising to the audience for the delay. He explained that the first day of shooting for a new season usually requires several technical adjustments and fine-tuning.

He said, “Sabse pehle haath jodkar maafi mangte hai, der hogai kyunki aaj yeh pehla recording hai, iss naye daur ka. Toh chhoti-moti cheezein joh set karne mein samay lagta hain.”

The revelation comes shortly after Bachchan shared on his personal blog that he had worked continuously for nearly 24 hours for Kaun Banega Crorepati. The new season of the quiz show is scheduled to premiere on August 10.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan brings ‘Sochna Padega’ to life in New Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 promos; watch

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