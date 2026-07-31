Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 is set to premiere on August 10 and will air Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Sony Entertainment Television has released two fresh promos for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, featuring host Amitabh Bachchan, who takes the season's theme, 'Sochna Padega', beyond the quiz show and into everyday situations. The light-hearted promos highlight how the phrase has become a mindset, hinting that this season will demand thoughtful reasoning rather than simply recalling facts.

Amitabh Bachchan brings ‘Sochna Padega’ to life in New Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 promos; watch

The first promo opens with Amitabh Bachchan visiting a café, where he looks through the menu and asks the waiter, "Bhaisahab, aapke yahan Indian achha milta hai ya Chinese?" Instead of replying straight away, the waiter pauses before saying, "Sir, aap hi ki baat se yaad aaya... sochna padega." Entertained by the response, Amitabh Bachchan remarks, "Ohh... Smart guy hai. Are suniye bhaisahab, Chinese chhod kar sab kuch le aana idhar," choosing the Indian dishes instead. The humorous interaction reflects how the season's catchphrase has naturally become part of everyday conversations.

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The second promo features Amitabh Bachchan watering the plants on his balcony while jokingly speaking to them. He asks, "Hello, Jhaad ji, itni khaatirdaari ke baad bhi aap mein phool khilega ki nahin?" Before the plants can "respond," he playfully adds, "Ab yeh mat kahiyega humse ki sochna padega..." and then comments, "Lagta hai baat phail chuki hai. Achha hai bahut." He goes on to explain the concept behind the upcoming season, saying, "Kyunki is baar sirf jawab yaad rakhna hi kaafi nahin hoga. Sahi jawab ke liye sochna padega." The light-hearted exchange reinforces the message that contestants will need to think carefully before arriving at the correct answer.

With these latest promos, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 offers a glimpse of its refreshed format through relatable, everyday moments. The campaign underlines that this season, having the answer won't be enough—participants will also need to pause, analyse, and think before locking in their choice.

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