Pankaj Tripathi on Indian Cinema’s global reach: “People have come after understanding literature and culture and after seeing the world”

Pankaj Tripathi believes the growing international appeal of Indian cinema is closely linked to filmmakers and writers returning to local stories, cultures and experiences. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor reflected on how Indian films have increasingly found audiences beyond the country, with both mainstream and independent productions making their presence felt at international film festivals, award shows and overseas box offices.

Pankaj Tripathi on Indian Cinema’s global reach: “People have come after understanding literature and culture and after seeing the world”

According to Pankaj, Indian cinema’s biggest strength lies in its ability to present emotions and cultural experiences authentically. “The core value of Indian emotion is empathy,” said the two-time National Award winner. He pointed out that India’s diverse traditions and numerous festivals across different regions offer filmmakers a rich source of stories.

“So, when one incorporates that in stories, our culture, our emotions in an authentic manner, then that becomes global. That is the strength of Indian stories,” he added.

Pankaj also recalled a period when Indian films became heavily focused on urban and multiplex audiences. He feels that this shift distanced cinema from the wider Indian experience. “There was a time when our stories became a little too urban. Jab waise writer the jo Mumbai mein baith ke Bharat ko samajhte the (we had writers who understood India sitting in Mumbai),” he said.

The actor believes the scenario has changed with filmmakers arriving in Mumbai from smaller cities and towns, bringing their own cultural backgrounds and perspectives to storytelling. “Now, time has changed. Bhilai se Anurag Basu aa gaye, Jamshedpur se Imtiaz Ali aa gaye aur Allahabad se Tigmanshu Dhulia aa gaye. These people have come after understanding literature and culture and after seeing the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pankaj is set to appear in Ohh My Dog, an experimental film featuring a dog as its protagonist. Discussing its message, he said, “There are people who don’t like dogs or animals. The issue is that they fear them. But once you get to understand the animal, the fear will leave your body.”

Directed by Amit Rai, Ohh My Dog releases in theatres on August 7. Pankaj will next reprise his role as Akhandanand Tripathi in Mirzapur: The Film, which is scheduled to release in September.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi to receive Artist of Distinction honour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026

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