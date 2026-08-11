EXCLUSIVE: Vedika Pinto admits growing up around her parents’ sets made her comfortable with the “chaos and commotion” of shoots; reveals she never met people from the industry

Vedika Pinto has grown up around the media and entertainment industry, but the actress says her childhood exposure to showbiz was largely limited to her parents' professional spaces. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the Musafir Cafe actress recalled being a regular presence on sets and explained how that environment shaped her comfort around filmmaking.

EXCLUSIVE: Vedika Pinto admits growing up around her parents’ sets made her comfortable with the “chaos and commotion” of shoots; reveals she never met people from the industry

Describing herself as a “set baby”, Vedika said she was introduced to the working environment of entertainment from a young age. “I was a set baby. So, I loved going to set. Both mom and dad, my mom produces reality TV shows,” she said.

For Vedika, the biggest advantage of growing up around sets was that the environment never felt unfamiliar or intimidating. She recalled being surrounded by large teams and the constant activity that comes with a production. “The greatest thing for me was that there was comfort, like I never walked onto a set and I was like, ‘Whoa’, because it can be like that. There are 200 people, there is chaos and commotion. I thrive in that chaos. I love it,” she said.

However, the actress clarified that being the daughter of people from the industry did not mean she was constantly meeting celebrities or being introduced to industry circles. Her exposure was primarily through her parents' workplaces.

“I was also not exposed… like my connection to the industry was exclusively to my parents' sets. I never met people from the industry. My parents also have their own set of friends. If they socialised with people in the industry, that was almost like a work setting for them. I was never involved in that,” Vedika explained.

Vedika Pinto reveals father's advice about actors and long-running TV characters

While her parents did not actively involve her in their industry circles, their experiences did influence the advice they gave her about acting. Vedika recalled a conversation with her father about the importance of spending enough time with an audience through a character.

“He actually told me this many years ago. He is a big Friends fan. And he always told me that these six characters made their career out of playing these characters in an eight-time TV serial,” she recalled.

According to Vedika, her father pointed out how a long-running show gives performers enough time to establish a bond with viewers. “A show gives you so much time with your audience for them to grow to love you. And all of them brought aspects of their own personality into those characters,” she said.

Vedika admitted that she did not fully understand the advice at the time, but believes her father was right. She now sees a parallel between that observation and her experience with Sudha in Musafir Cafe.

“I never understood, but I think he was right. Because that's exactly what's happened with Sudha and Musafir Cafe,” she said.

Vedika Pinto on the advice she received from her mother

Her mother's advice, meanwhile, was centred on retaining one's identity regardless of the circumstances. Vedika recalled being told from a young age not to allow external situations to change who she is.

“My mom actually, she too told me this as a kid. But I think it's so pertinent to our career,” Vedika said, explaining that her mother always advised her to remain true to herself.

“If somebody or any given situation is making you alter who you are, get out of that situation. A person, a place, an environment, whatever. If you are altering yourself and the nature of who you are, don't evolve, right? You don't change. You don't let go of who you are in any situation,” she recalled.

Her mother also gave her another piece of advice that Vedika continues to carry with her: “Never say never.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vedika Pinto reveals Musafir Cafe has made her realise she has a “very generic face”; says, “Men say I look like their ex-girlfriend”

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